16 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on ‘One Tree Hill’

caption The ladies of “One Tree Hill” with Pete Wentz. source Warner Bros. Pictures

“One Tree Hill” ran for nine seasons and featured a number of celebrity cameos.

Stars like Evan Peters, Fall Out Boy, and Joe Manganiello appeared on the teen drama.

Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

“True Blood” star Joe Manganiello played Owen Morello, a former addict and alcoholic who became sober and worked as a bartender at TRIC.

caption Joe Manganiello on season five of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

He dated Brooke for a time and played Slamball with Nathan.

Pete Wentz didn’t just appear with Fall Out Boy for a cameo. The bassist was on three episodes as himself and had a brief fling with Peyton.

caption Pete Wentz on season three, episode 18 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

He surprised Peyton with breakfast at a cabin and later put on eyeliner with the girls.

“Awkward” star Ashley Rickards played Sam Walker, Brooke’s foster daughter during the show’s sixth season.

caption Ashley Rickards on season six, episode 12 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

Sam left Brooke’s home to live with her biological mother after they reconnected.

“American Horror Story” star Evan Peters joined the cast as John Jack Daniels, a student at Tree Hill High and love interest to Sam Walker.

caption Evan Peters on season six, episode 12 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

He appeared on six episodes before his character left town to live with his new foster parents.

Nick Lachey played himself for four episodes, during which he flew to Tree Hill to ask Haley if he could record a song she wrote.

caption Nick Lachey on season six of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

He wound up going to a wedding with Brooke.

TV host Maria Menounos played Emily “Jules” Chambers, a woman hired by Dan to date his brother Keith and then break up with him.

caption Maria Menounos on season two, episode five of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

Her character left Keith at the altar on their wedding day.

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek played Adam Reese, a wild movie director.

caption James Van Der Beek on season six, episode 12 of “One Tree Hill” source Warner Bros. Television

He was hired to direct the film adaptation of Lucas’ book.

Amanda Schull played both Sara Kay Evans, Clay’s late wife, and Katie Ryan, a stalker who looked like Sara and wanted Clay for herself.

caption Amanda Schull on season seven, episode 22 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

Schull starred on “Suits.”

“The Flash” star Candice Patton played a girl named Tanesha, Katie’s roommate.

caption Candice Patton on season seven, episode 20 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

She guest-starred on season seven.

Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be” was used as the series’ theme, and he made a few appearances on the series.

caption Gavin DeGraw on episode one, season 10 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

DeGraw appeared on season one and came back for a cameo during season five.

“Agents of SHIELD” star BJ Britt played Devon Fox.

caption BJ Britt on season one, episode six: “Every Night Is Another Story.” source Warner Bros. Television

He was a referee for a Tree Hill game on season one and then later a rival to Nathan on the Charleston Chiefs.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Torrey DeVitto played Carrie, a troubled woman who was hired as Jamie’s nanny.

caption Torrey DeVitto on season five, episode seven: “In Da Club.” source Warner Bros. Television

She later kidnapped him and was killed by Dan.

Kid Cudi played himself when he performed at TRIC and gave an inspiring speech to a young musician.

caption Kid Cudi on season eight, episode 10 of “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

He appeared on season eight.

“Veep” actress India de Beaufort played Miranda Stone, an employee of Sire Records.

caption India de Beaufort on season seven, episode 20: “Learning to Fall.” source Warner Bros. Television

She was supposed to close down Peyton’s Red Bedroom Records, but ended up working with them.

Kevin Federline played a character named Jason Federline, a member of a band signed to Red Bedroom Records by Peyton Sawyer.

caption Kevin Federline on season five, episode seven: “In Da Club.” source Warner Bros. Television

He and most of his band quit after disagreeing with Haley and Peyton over music.

Musician Huey Lewis played Haley’s father, James “Jimmy” James.

caption Huey Lewis on season two, episode one: “The Desperate Kingdom of Love.” source Warner Bros. Television

He appeared on two episodes when Haley asked her parents for permission to marry Nathan.