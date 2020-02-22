Disney Pixar’s first openly LGBTQ character to be voiced by Lena Waithe in new animated movie, ‘Onward’

- source
- Disney Pixar; Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images
- “Onward” is a forthcoming animated movie that’s the first Disney-Pixar film to feature a self-identifying LGBTQ character.
- In the film, the character Officer Specter, a policewoman voiced by screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, appears in one scene where she references her girlfriend.
- While Disney has included other snippets of LGBTQ-identifying characters in its movies, “Onward” is historic because Officer Specter is the first character to vocalize her identity, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.
- The movie opens in theaters March 6.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“Onward,” which opens in theaters March 6, is the first Disney-Pixar movie to feature a character who self-identifies as LGBTQ, reports Yahoo! Entertainment Senior Writer Ethan Alter.
The new animated film, set in a mystical land of Cyclops-like creatures, elves, and dragons, includes a policewoman named Officer Specter who appears in one scene in the movie in which she references her girlfriend, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.
Officer Specter is voiced by Emmy award-winning screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, who is openly gay.
- source
- Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images
There have been snippets of LGBTQ representation in Disney films in the past, such as same-sex couples spotted in the backgrounds of scenes in animated movies like “Finding Dory,” and when Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” featured a historic same-sex kiss. However, Officer Specter represents a historic moment for Disney, as she’s the first animated character who, through dialogue, identifies as LGBTQ.
- source
- Disney Pixar
The director of “Onward,” Dan Scanlon, told Alter for Yahoo! Entertainment that the scene where Specter references her relationship is important because it’s representative of modern society.
“It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world,” Scanlon said.
Watch the trailer for “Onward” on YouTube.
- Read more:
- Disney’s Pixar is being sued by a San Francisco tattoo artist who says her designs for a unicorn-emblazoned van in the upcoming animated movie ‘Onward’ were stolen
- Disney’s ‘Mulan’ remake faces an ‘unprecedented’ situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus
- 10 of the best and 10 of the worst animated Disney movies of all time