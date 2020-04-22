10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. ‘Prices could fall to zero’: Brent crude drops to a 2-decade low as the global oil rout continues. One analyst said while Brent prices are unlikely to turn negative, prices could hit zero if storage concerns persist.

2. Tiny hedge funds gained as much as 500% last quarter as their bets against US shale paid off. Saltstone Capital, Kalkriese Capital Partners, and Exo Trading posted big gains as oil prices tanked.

3. A $3 billion oil ETF is being forced to revamp its portfolio thanks to oil’s historic plunge below $0. The largest US oil fund made a radical change to revamp its portfolio after crude oil prices remained stuck at record lows.

4. Facebook will invest $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, India’s popular mobile internet service. The multi-billion-dollar stake makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio, which is a part of Reliance Industries Limited.

5. China allows Samsung staff to enter the country for chip factory expansion. China has allowed 200 employees from Samsung to enter the country to work on the expansion.

6. Softbank-backed OYO to cut pay of all employees in India. OYO Hotels and Homes has cut salaries of all employees by 25% for four months starting April and also sent some of its people on leave with limited benefits.

7. U.S. orders Chevron to ‘wind down’ Venezuela operations by December 1. The US Treasury Department imposed tight new restrictions on Chevron’s joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA.

8. Stocks are slightly higher. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.7%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.3%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.6%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose between 1% and 1.3%.

9. First-quarter earnings expected. NextEra Energy, T-Mobile, AT&T and Biogen are highlights.

10. Economic data releases. The Energy Information Administration’s crude oil stocks change will provide a look at the weekly change in number of commercial crude oil barrels held by US firms.