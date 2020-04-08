10 things you need to know before the opening bell

- source
- Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.
- ‘Things will get worse before they get better’: Ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers predicts the US economy won’t recover fully until next year. “It’s time to reinvent or be left behind,” he said.
- ‘Finger-pointing from politicians’: Stocks slide after eurozone leaders fail to agree on coronavirus response.“We came close to a deal but we are not there yet,” said the Eurogroup chairman, Mario Centeno.
- The world’s biggest iPhone maker is going to start making ventilators. Foxconn is joining companies like Ford, GM and Tesla in switching some of its manufacturing lines to make ventilators.
- In an email to employees Tesla says it will cut salaries and furlough non-essential employees. The electric-vehicle titan will begin to implement certain cost-cutting measures starting on April 13.
- EasyJet founder continues battle over $5.5 billion Airbus order. The founder says the new Airbus planes are useless given the impact of coronavirus on air travel.
- EU to adopt pan-European approach on mobile apps to fight coronavirus. To assuage privacy concerns, there will be a strict limit on the processing of personal data.
- Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws. The remote-conferencing service lost nearly a third of its market value since touching record highs in late-March.
- Stocks dropped on Wednesday. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 1.5%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%, but Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.1%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose as much as 0.2%.
- On the earnings calendar today. UK’s supermarket titan Tesco and Japan’s largest retailer Aeon report their fourth-quarter.
- On the data docket today. MBA Mortgage Applications, the US 10-Year Note Auction and Federal Open Market Committee minutes are highlights.