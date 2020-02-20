10 things you need to know before the opening bell

source Reuters

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. A shipping titan, a global airline, and Apple’s main iPhone supplier just sounded the alarm on the coronavirus. AP Moller-Maersk, Air France-KLM, and Foxconn issued dire warnings Thursday about the rampaging epidemic.

2. ‘We were kings of the world’: WeWork’s Adam Neumann fostered a culture of superiority at the troubled coworking startup. “He wanted everyone to know he was God,” a SoftBank executive told the Financial Times.

3. A former LVMH executive says the coronavirus outbreak is a ‘disaster’ for luxury brands. Industry expert Pauline Brown told Yahoo Finance that luxury labels are losing out on sales to the Chinese, their biggest customer base.

4. Trump economist says ‘uncertainty’ from trade disputes hit business investment. “Once we got renegotiation of trade agreements, we saw uncertainty in the market, and investment took a hit,” said Tomas Philipson, acting chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

5. BAE Systems predicts 2020 growth despite Saudi ban. The defense giant said it’s well-placed to capitalize on higher defence spending that may help offset any impact from a German ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia.

6. MGM Resorts fell victim to a data breach last year. The casino operator confirmed the breach after an earlier report claimed the details of over 10.6 million hotel guests had been compromised.

7. The billionaire businessman behind Victoria’s Secret is reportedly in talks to step down as CEO and sell the lingerie brand. Les Wexner, who has come under fire for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, could resign.

8. Stocks are mixed. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat, and the Euro Stoxx 50 slid 0.4%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite jumped 1.8% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%. US stocks are set to open lower with futures underlying the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq down 0.2%.

9. Earnings are streaming out. BAE Systems and Anglo American are two of the highlights.

10. Key data is slated for release. Jobless claims are the highlight.