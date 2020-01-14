10 things you need to know before the opening bell

caption JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon source Getty/Mark Wilson

Here’s what’s happening.

1. The Iran nuclear deal is on the brink of collapse as Britain, France, and Germany trigger a dispute mechanism to directly confront Iran. The UK, France, and Germany said their decision comes after Iran pulled away the nuclear deal despite their attempts to revive it.

2. JPMorgan’s 4Q earnings smash Wall Street’s targets. JPMorgan beat analysts’ revenue and profit expectations, reflecting strong gains in its corporate and investment bank and asset and wealth management divisions.

3. Another Boeing supplier is laying off workers as it scrambles to deal with the 737 Max production halt. GE Aviation said Monday that it plans to cut 70 temporary jobs at its plant in Bromont, Canada, which helps build 737 Max engines.

4. Casper CEO’s obsession with a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ valuation reportedly derailed 3 potential buyouts. Philip Krim’s price tag for his online mattress seller may have put off Target, Tempur Sealy, and Serta Simmons.

5. House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate. Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial.

6. Delta posts profit beat on loyal, new customers as rivals battle 737 MAX crisis. The airline posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts, boosted by customers gained from rival airlines’ 737 MAX cancellations and what CEO Ed Bastian said was a growing preference for the Delta brand.

7. A top Chinese banker confessed to taking bribes after $29 million in cash was found in his apartment. “I got the money and just left it there, just like making regular trips to the supermarket.”

8. Stocks are muted. US futures underlying the Dow, the Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 are flat, with gains and losses below 0.1%. European stocks are also flat. The DAX is unchanged, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is down (-0.2%). Asian stocks were mixed. The Shanghai Composite lost (-0.3%), and the Nikkei added (+0.7%), while the Hang Seng slid (+0.2%).

9. On the earnings calendar today: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Delta, and Markit are the highlights.

10. On the data docket today: The Consumer Price Index and the Redbook Index is the highlight.