10 things you need to know before the opening bell

caption US President Trump delivers statement about Iran at the White House in Washington source Reuters

Here’s what’s going on.

1. Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran may help drive an ISIS resurgence in Iraq. Experts have raised concerns that tensions between the US and Iran may actually embolden a common enemy – the Islamic State -in Iraq.

2. Oil’s bonkers week saw a ‘stunning’ collapse after spiking on the Trump-Iran turmoil. “Abrupt reversal in risk appetite” saw oil’s spike earlier in the week lead to sharp declines.

3. Here’s the unclassified copy of Trump’s memo to the Senate informing it of the Soleimani strike, which shows a huge loophole in his justification. Dem and GOP senators criticized a White House briefing on Qassem Soleimani’s killing, which did not specify any “imminent threat” on US interests.

4. A senator wants to ban the US from sharing intelligence with countries using Huawei 5G – which is most of America’s allies. The US has been desperately trying to convince allies to freeze out Huawei’s 5G kit for a year, with limited success.

5. Ukrainian Flight 752 was on fire and seemed to be turning back before it crashed in Iran and killed 176 people, the first report into the disaster said. Iran’s first report into the Ukraine International Airline crash said the jet encountered unnamed technical problems, though speculation remains.

6. French unions return to streets in make-or-break pension protest. Unions disrupted rail services, shut schools, and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform.

7. Twitter is testing out letting users block all replies. Blocking all replies is one of four options Twitter is planning to give users so they can tailor who replies to their tweets.

8. Stocks are rising. US futures underlying the Dow, the Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 are up at least +0.3%, pointing to gains at the open. European stocks followed with the FTSE 100 up (+0.4%), the DAX (+1.2%), and the Euro Stoxx 50 up (+0.6%). Asian stocks also rallied, declined with the Shanghai Composite adding (+0.9%), and the Nikkei (+2.3%) and Hang Seng (+1.7%) also rising.

9. There are some earnings on the calendar today. Fast Retailing and Familymart are highlights.

10. On the data docket today:Initial and continuing jobless claims are highlights.