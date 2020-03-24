10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Stocks, oil, and bitcoin surge after Fed boosts coronavirus stimulus. “The Fed pulled out the heavy artillery,” one analyst said.

2. ‘Truly horrifying’: 6 economic surveys show coronavirus is hammering the global economy. “The COVID-19 depression has arrived,” one analyst said about the eurozone PMI readings.

3. Microsoft became the only US company worth more than $1 trillion after the coronavirus sent the US stock market into a nosedive. Apple, Amazon, and Google-parent Alphabet have all seen their market capitalizations fall below the $1 trillion mark.

4. Citadel turns 2020 profit after spotting virus risk early. Billionaire Ken Griffin secured a slight profit in his flagship Wellington hedge fund for the year through Monday, Reuters reported.

5. General Motors suspends 2020 outlook, plans to draw down $16 billion in credit. The auto giant wants to bolster its liquidity as coronavirus weighs on its business.

6. Ford works with 3M, GE to speed up ventilator, respirator production. The carmaker is working with General Electric’s healthcare unit and 3M to ramp up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers fighting coronavirus.

7. Investors eye cracks in $4.4 trillion US ETF market as virus sell-off rages. Trading in certain bond ETFs has begun to reflect evaporating liquidity in other markets in recent weeks.

8. Stocks are rallying. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 6.4%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 4.3%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 5.4%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.3%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 7%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 4.5%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were up about 5%.

9. Key earnings are out today. Nike and Altice are two highlights.

10. It’s a big day for data. IHS Markit PMI readings will be closely watched.