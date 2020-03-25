10 things you need to know before the opening bell

source Peter Morgan/Reuters

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. ‘A real step forward’: Stocks climb after lawmakers agree on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus. The proposed bill includes billions in aid to companies and state and local governments, small businesses, healthcare providers, and households.

2. China will resume US LPG imports as Beijing waives trade-war tariff. The country has restarted purchases of liquefied petroleum gas after a hiatus of nearly 20 months, Reuters reported.

3. Target withdraws forecasts, curbs spending to meet virus-related demand. The big-box retailer now plans to remodel only about 130 stores in 2020, down from 300.

4. India is likely to unveil a $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn. The national outlay could top $30 billion, a senior government official told Reuters.

5. France plans to implement a 4-billion-euro liquidity support plan for startups. Tax cuts and business-friendly measures have fueled investments in early-stage digital companies in France in recent years.

6. Occidental Petroleum cuts CEO, staff pay to combat falling oil prices. The Warren Buffett-backed energy giant will cut employee salaries by up to 30%, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.

7. A falling yen may not be the economic cure Japan seeks. The nearly 10% fall in the currency against the dollar this month could complicate its anti-coronavirus fiscal stimulus.

8. Stocks are mixed. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9%, while Germany’s DAX slid 1.6% and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.8%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2.2%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 8.1%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.8%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell about 1%.

9. Interesting earnings are coming out. Micron Technology and Paychex are two highlights.

10. Some key data is due. Durable goods orders are the highlight.