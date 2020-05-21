10 things you need to know before the opening bell

source Reuters

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. The Bank of England admitted for the first time it’s considering negative interest rates, but analysts don’t believe it will follow through. “We do not rule things out as a matter of principle,” Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, said on negative interest rates.

2. Global stocks slip after Trump accuses China of a ‘disinformation and propaganda attack’. The president tweeted that the country’s campaign against the US and Europe was a “disgrace.”

3. A crypto investor lost nearly $250,000 after his chosen fund collapsed during the coronavirus sell-off. Vlad Matveev saw nearly 99% of his investment wiped out after the market meltdown forced Cryptolab Capital to shut its doors.

4. Twitter is testing a feature that will let you control who can reply to your tweets and keep ‘reply guys’ at bay. The social network is rolling out a test version of a feature which allows users to select who exactly is allowed to reply to a tweet.

5. Gap is rushing more robots to its warehouses to solve disruption caused by coronavirus. The apparel retailer is speeding up its rollout of warehouse robots for assembling online orders to limit human contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Israeli anti-viral mask maker Sonovia eyes Nasdaq listing this year. Its masks are coated in zinc oxide nano-particles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses, and the company says they can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

7. Japan’s Panasonic to cut 800 jobs in Thailand and move some production to Vietnam next year. The appliance-maker said it would try to place some workers in other jobs based on their qualifications.

8. Stocks are down. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 1.2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 1%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

9. Earnings expected. NVIDIA and Best Buy are highlights.

10. On the economic front. Continuing jobless claims, US Manufacturing and Services PMI are in focus, while traders will also be watching a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2.30 p.m. ET.