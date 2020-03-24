Oprah Winfrey says her long-time boyfriend Stedman Graham is self-quarantining in their guesthouse while she sleeps in the main house

caption Oprah Winfrey greeted Stedman Graham while he was quarantined. source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images; O, The Oprah Magazine/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey’s boyfriend Stedman Graham has precautionarily self-quarantined in their guesthouse during the coronavirus outbreak, the talk show host explained in an Instagram live on Monday.

Graham hasn’t tested positive for the novel coronavirus but traveled via airplane last week for work, causing Winfrey, who’s had pneumonia and a bronchial infection in the past year, to play it safe.

“What’s the procedure for coming home?” she recalled him asking. Winfrey said she replied, “The procedure is… you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!”

While she stays in the main house and delivers Graham’s meals to his doorstep, Winfrey insisted that he’s been understanding of the situation.

“My friends say, ‘Oh, isn’t Stedman upset?’ He’s really not. He’s happy to keep me safe,” she said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Oprah Winfrey and her boyfriend Stedman Graham are taking precautions to keep each other safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Graham has self-quarantined in their guesthouse while she remains in the main house, the 66-year-old revealed during an Instagram live with The Oprah Magazine on Monday.

“He’s at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year,” Winfrey explained, adding, “I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week because I had a bronchial infection.”

Case studies on patients have shown that people with preexisting conditions are more likely to have severe reactions or die from COVID-19, the disease resulting from the coronavirus.

Although he hasn’t tested positive for the illness, Winfrey said that she worried about potential exposure to the virus after the 69-year-old author traveled via airplane to Chicago and St. Louis as recently as last week.

“What’s the procedure for coming home?” she recalled him asking.

“The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!” Winfrey said she responded.

“And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'” the media mogul added.

She also admitted that he was “late to the party” in recognizing the seriousness of the pandemic.

Today I interviewed Oprah on @oprahmagazine’s Instagram live and she explained to me why Stedman is social distancing…in the guest house. Y’all ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/9Y4M3zOizA — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) March 24, 2020

Winfrey insisted that Graham, who she’s been with since 1986, isn’t angry about the isolation, adding that she drops off meals on his doorstep every day and stops to chat with him through the window of their guesthouse.

“My friends say ‘Oh, isn’t Stedman upset?’ He’s really not. He’s happy to keep me safe,” she said.

And despite maintaining a physical distance between them, Winfrey said that she’s keeping herself busy.

“I’m never bored, because I always have myself. I never feel alone, have never felt alone, because I just love being with myself,” she explained.

The philanthropist added, “So this is more time to be with myself without the guilt. Usually, it’s like, you’re with yourself but everybody wants to be someplace else. But there’s nowhere to be!”

Winfrey also joked that she was “the exact opposite” of Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who tested positive for the illness after caring for her husband Idris Elba, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 before her.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina told Winfrey during an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV on Sunday.

She continued, “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

“Sabrina is 30, 40 years younger than I am,” Winfrey explained during the Instagram live, adding, “I think it makes a difference.”