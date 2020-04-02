A group of orangutans and otters living together at a Belgium zoo have formed an unlikely friendship

caption A family of orangutans has become best friends with a group of otters at a Belgium zoo. source Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza

A family of orangutans has become best friends with a group of otters at the Belgium zoo Pairi Daiza.

The otters live in a river that runs through the territory where “father” orangutan Uijan and “mother” orangutan Sari live with their 4-year-old son Berani.

Pairi Daiza spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy told Insider that the zoo has different animal species live together to make their lives “more fun and interesting.”

He said that Uijan and Berani have formed a special connection with the otters and often play with them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

What do you get when you pair a family of orangutans with a group of otters? The perfect neighbors.

You can find the adorable best friends at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, where they often spend their days playing together.

The Asian small-clawed otters live in a river that runs through the orangutan territory, where 24-year-old “father” orangutan Uijan and 15-year-old “mother” orangutan Sari have lived with their 4-year-old son Berani since 2017.

caption The otters at Pairi Daiza are enraptured with an orangutan named Uijan. source Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza

Pairi Daiza spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy told Insider that the zoo wanted to create an enriching environment for its animals.

“Animals – and this is even more the case with orangutans, with whom humans share 97% of their DNA – must be entertained, occupied, challenged, and kept busy mentally, emotionally, and physically at all times,” he explained.

“For this, we have a very strong enrichment program for our orangutans, where our keepers entertain them all day long with mind games, riddles, puzzles, and more to train their intelligence.”

caption A young orangutan named Berani plays with one of his otter neighbors. source Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza

Having different animal species interact together is also part of the zoo’s enrichment program, Goedefroy added.

The gorillas live with colobus monkeys, while the kangaroos are housed with the pelicans. The seals share space with the penguins, while the zebras call the buffalos their neighbors.

“It makes life more fun and interesting for both animal species,” Goedefroy said. “That’s why we chose to let an otter family live in the river that runs through the orangutan territory.”

caption The zoo has different animal species live together to provide them with a more enriching environment. source Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza

“The otters really enjoy getting out of the water on the orangutan island to go and play with their big, furry friends.”

Uijan and Berani have become especially close to their otter neighbors, often chasing each other around and playing hide-and-seek, Goedefroy added.

caption Berani plays hide-and-seek with one of the otters. source Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza

Pairi Daiza is currently working to help restore the habitat of orangutans on the island of Borneo, where their population has decreased by more than 60% in the last 60 years.

The Borneo forests are the only habitat in the world for three orangutan species, including the Borneo orangutans.

“Orangutans are extremely threatened in the wild,” Goedefroy said. “They have been suffering because of palm oil exploitation in their forests in Borneo and Sumatra.”

caption Berani plays with some of the otters. source Christine Leroy/Pairi Daiza

Goedefroy said Pairi Daiza has currently raised enough money to plant 11,000 trees in the Borneo forest to help.

The entire country of Belgium is currently on lockdown until at least April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Pairi Daiza is set to remain closed until April 20, Goedefroy said that the zoo’s staff members have remained on hand to give daily care and enrichment to their animals.