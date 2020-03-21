An Oregon fire department is testing an electric 3-wheel vehicle for emergency response — take a look at the Rapid Responder

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department in Oregon is testing a three-wheeled electric emergency response vehicle.

The Rapid Responder vehicle was created by Oregon-based Arcimoto, and this will be the first pilot testing program that the vehicle will undergo.

The Oregon fire department isn’t the only one in the nation using new electric vehicles: the Los Angeles Fire Department recently ordered a $1.2 million fully electric fire truck that will be delivered in 2021.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Arcimoto created a three-wheel electric emergency vehicle called the “Rapid Responder” that is now being tested with an Oregon fire department.

Oregon-based Arcimoto and Eugene Springfield Fire Department announced the partner pilot testing program of the Rapid Responder on March 10, making it the first time the three-wheeler will undergo a testing program with first responders.

The Rapid Responder vehicle is fully electric, and its maker claims the three-wheeler is fast and efficient enough to cater to the fire department’s emergency needs in a cheaper and more environmentally-friendly manner. This will also allow the fire department to make its response time to emergencies faster without the fear of getting “bogged down in traffic.”

The Rapid Responder’s uses aren’t limited to just fire departments. Arcimoto claims the vehicle is a good fit for first responders, police, and campus security as well. And because it’s smaller than the traditional diesel-fueled emergency response vehicle, the Rapid Responder can maneuver off of city streets and onto slimmer roads.

The Eugene Springfield isn’t the only fire department in the US testing new electric vehicles: the Los Angeles Fire Department recently ordered a $1.2 million electric firetruck that is set to be delivered by 2021.

Keep scrolling to learn about the Rapid Responder:

The vehicle can reach up to 75 mph.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

It has a 100 city mile range on a single charge with its lithium-ion battery.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The battery takes eight hours to charge using a 120-volt charger…

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

…or four hours using a 240-volt charger.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

There’s seating for two people…

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

….as well as a rear cargo area.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

Equipment can be stored on the roof-mounted rack.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

Like other emergency vehicles, the Rapid Responder has a lightbar and sirens…

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

…as well as a 360-degree light.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

Like most electric vehicles, the Rapid Responder is quiet when the sirens aren’t on.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

It’s maker claims the “silent-running” vehicle is beneficial because it won’t interrupt the radio used by law enforcement for communication.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department’s fire chief Chris Heppel said that the Rapid Responder could have been used for many of the 40,000 emergency calls that the department managed in 2019.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

“We are extremely proud to be the first firehouse in the world to deploy this cutting-edge vehicle, and look forward to working with Arcimoto in this pilot program to create a world-class sustainable EMS solution,” Heppel said in a statement.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The production of the Rapid Responder will begin later this year.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

Acrimoto also has an “FUV Evergreen Edition” three-wheel vehicle.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The FUV — short for “Fun Utility Vehicle” — Evergreen Edition has the same top speed and city range as the Rapid Responder.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

However, it has features that cater to non-emergency responder customers, such as a magnetic cup holder, BlueTooth speakers, heated seats, a phone mount, and a choice of hard or soft doors.

caption Acrimoto Rapid Responder. source Acrimoto.

The FUV Evergreen Edition starts at $19,900.