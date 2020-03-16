Orlando Bloom says he was celibate for 6 months before meeting Katy Perry

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom said that he decided to be celibate for six months before meeting his now-fiancée Katy Perry in 2016.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 43-year-old actor recalled getting the idea from a friend, who said, “If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out.”

He added that he was initially going to abstain from sex for three months but ultimately lengthened the timespan.

“I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” Bloom explained, continuing, “I know that sounds crazy.”

When asked if he used pornography as a substitute, the actor replied that he did “completely nothing” during the six month period and admitted, “It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

His decision changed when he caught up with Perry at the 2016 Golden Globes, which the actor said was the first time they “actually hung out and connected.”

Perry spoke about their Golden Globes interaction during a 2019 episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table,” she said.

The singer continued, “He took it, and I was like, ‘Wait! Who – oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it!’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you.'”

caption Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were photographed at a Golden Globes after-party on January 10, 2016. source Getty Images

The couple dated for 10 months before briefly parting ways in 2017. They rekindled in summer 2017 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Earlier this month, Perry revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child with Bloom in her music video for “Never Worn White,” later confirming the she’s due in summer 2020 during an Instagram livestream.

“This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words – or really wrap your head around,” Bloom told The Sunday Times over email.

He added, “I’ve been trying not to get too excited and gushy, but I do keep catching myself listening to wistful music, everything from Bowie’s ‘Wild Is the Wind’ to the Streets’ ‘Blip on a Screen’ – do you know that song? As well as my fiancée’s new single of course.”

Shortly after Perry announced the news, the actor shared a photo of her on Instagram and wrote, “My babies blooming,” along with a red heart.