This durable dog bed made from 153 recycled bottles is tough yet comfortable — it’s the only one that’s survived my destructive dog

My former bed-destroying dog has been sleeping on the Orvis Softshell for four months now.

My dog has a tendency to chew through everything we own, including his own beds. I’d pretty much given up on having a dog bed for any length of time.

I’ve tested a lot of pet beds over the years – classic donut style, memory foam, low-fill, high-fill – you name it. This new Orvis dog bed is not only incredibly durable, but my dog sleeps on it without hesitation.

The Orvis Softshell Bed is a bit on the pricey side ($89 to $149, available at Amazon or Orvis), but like other Orvis products, it’s made of high-quality, field-tested materials. On top of that, the bed’s filling is made from approximately 153 recycled bottles.

My miniature poodle Jäger looks sweet and innocent, but he is the most destructive dog I have ever owned. You name it, he’s chewed it up: his toys, the kids’ toys, my shoes, my husband’s belts, couch cushions.

Jäger’s penchant for chewing extends all the way to his dog bed. Come winter, I feel compelled to find a nice bed that will keep my dog off the cold floor so he stays warm. I’ve tried many “durable” dog beds over the years, but every time I bring one home, my dog just sees a giant chew toy to be destroyed – and destroy it he does, usually within the first day. After he’s removed all the filling from the bed, he’ll sometimes sleep on the empty shell for a while until I finally get tired of looking at it and toss it out.

After many years of this, I kind of gave up on dog beds. But then I was offered the opportunity to test out the new Softshell Bed from Orvis and figured, why not? I’m so glad I did because this bed is a major game-changer for my dog.

I finally discovered a functional bed my dog won’t destroy

When the bed arrived, I unwrapped it, laid it at my dog’s feet like an offering, and held my breath. What would he do? Amazingly, he didn’t start digging into it or chewing on it like he usually does. He sniffed the bed a bit, then actually laid down on it. I was impressed.

I’ve tested a lot of pet beds over the years – classic donut style, memory foam, low-fill, high-fill – you name it, I’ve tried it. Originally designed for hunting dogs, the Orvis Softshell Bed is a rectangular-shaped, cushion-type bed marketed to be water-resistant and sturdy. I can honestly say the bed has lived up to this claim.

My former bed-destroying dog has been sleeping on this bed for four months now and hasn’t made one tear into the tough outer shell, which is made from softshell hunting-apparel fabric (tightly woven polyester). Despite its robustness, the fabric is silky soft. No wonder my dog loves lying on it.

Something else to love about this bed? It’s machine washable. The outer cover unzips so it can be tossed into the washing machine. The filling itself is encased within a second zippered cover, which can also be laundered in a washing machine if necessary. I peeked into the second cover to check out the filling. Surprisingly, it looks and feels much like cotton, despite being made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Orvis Softshell Dog Bed is durable, comfortable, easy to clean, and good for the environment

I was skeptical of what dog bed filling made from plastic might feel like, but it's great.

The bed’s eco-friendly filling is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (each bed is filled with an average of 153 bottles). It’s nice to know that those old bottles are getting a second life as a comfortable dog bed.

The fill itself has a unique feel. I was skeptical of what bed filling made from plastic might feel like, but it’s great – supportive enough to keep my dog raised up off a cold floor, but not puffy enough to make him feel unstable while lying on the bed. The bed has not flattened at all after months of use. When Jäger gets up, it springs right back like it’s brand new. With that said, it might not provide enough support for dogs that need extra cushioning, such as arthritic dogs or those with orthopedic issues.

The Softshell Dog Bed comes in four sizes. The small is for dogs up to 40 pounds. The next size up, medium, is labeled for dogs between 40 to 70 pounds, and the large is for dogs weighing 70 to 100 pounds. Super-sized dogs will want the extra-large (100-plus pounds). The small size bed was a perfect fit for Jäger, who weighs 22 pounds and is about 15 inches long.

However, I can’t imagine a dog twice Jäger’s size comfortably lying on the small bed. I think it’s wise to order one size up, especially if your dog likes to stretch out. It comes in just one color, a neutral gray, and can be personalized with up to 15 letters of embroidery for $12 at Orvis.

This well-crafted bed is perfect for dogs that need something durable

The Softshell Dog Bed was my first experience with a product from the Orvis Company, which offers dog beds and other products in addition to hunting gear and apparel for humans. While the bed is a bit pricey, it’s well worth it to me. The craftsmanship is superb. It’s soft, comfortable, and easy to clean, and it seems like it will last a very long time. In my household, it’s certainly lasted much longer than any other bed I’ve ever tried.

Pros: Durable and water-resistant, machine washable cover, high-quality construction, soft and comfortable

Cons: Might not provide enough support for dogs that need extra cushioning, such as arthritic dogs or those with orthopedic issues, only comes in one color, pricey