Here’s everything in the $100,000-plus swag bag given to 2020 Oscar nominees

caption Laura Dern at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards; a Scenic Eclipse yacht in Antarctica. source Terence Patrick/Getty Images and Scenic USA

The 2020 Oscars will take place on Sunday, February 9.

The entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Oscars, but will provide a luxurious swag bag to the top 25 nominees.

This year’s bags will include over $100,000 worth of gifts, from a trip on the world’s first ultra-luxury expedition yacht to cannabis-infused chocolate edibles.

Before the 92nd Academy Awards, the top 25 nominees (in the best actor and actress, supporting actor and actress, and director categories) will get a luxurious swag bag.

The “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bag is not affiliated with the Oscars, but entertainment-marketing company Distinctive Assets has presented the nominees with gifts ahead of the ceremony for 18 years.

Insider was told that this year’s bags will include over $100,000 worth of goodies that will be sent out to recipients the week leading up to the big night.

Keep reading to see what the Oscar nominees will receive.

A 12-day trip for two on the world’s first ultra-luxury expedition yacht — the Scenic Eclipse.

caption The Scenic Eclipse takes guests on a luxurious trip to Antarctica. source Scenic USA

The yacht takes 200 guests on a 12-day trip to Antarctica, where they can encounter penguins, kayak, and snowshoe.

This trip is valued at $78,190 and the yacht includes eight restaurants, a submarine, two helicopters, and a “spa sanctuary.”

You can find out more about the trip here.

Dinner for two at Flora’s Field Kitchen.

caption Flora’s Field Kitchen gets food from its 150-acre Cabo ranch. source Flora Farms

Located in Cabo, Mexico, the restaurant serves exclusively handmade, fresh food from its nearby 150-acre ranch.

You can learn more about it here.

A “brain sensing headband” from Muse.

caption Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband is a personal meditation assistant. source Muse

Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband is a “personal meditation assistant” that senses users’ mental activity and translates it to sounds of weather to guide breathing.

You can read more about it here.

A private phone call with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson.

caption Jessica McGregor Johnson is an award-winning life coach. source Jessica McGregor Johnson

Nominees will also receive a copy of Jessica’s book, “The Right T-Shirt, Write Your Own Rules and Live the Life You Want.”

You can learn more about Jessica here.

A guided tasting of Coda Signature’s chocolate edibles for eight.

caption The edibles come in five flavors. source Coda Signature

The tasting ends with a custom chocolate dessert inspired by the nominee’s favorite Coda Signature flavor.

You can read more about Coda Signature’s products here.

A necklace from TAPS for Hope.

caption TAPS necklaces are crafted from Lapis Lazuli, a stone from one of the world’s oldest gem mines. source TAPS

TAPS (the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) is a non-profit organization that provides services to fallen military members’ families.

TAPS for Hope is a jewelry collection made from gems found in Afghanistan, with sales of the products benefiting American and Afghan military widows.

You can read more about TAPS for Hope and shop the collection here.

DIFF sunglasses and Veestro plant-based meals from PETA.

caption PETA is sponsoring two different Oscar nominee gifts this year. source PETA

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is sponsoring two nominee gifts this year – DIFF Charitable Eyewear sunglasses to “throw shade” on climate change and meat-based eating, and Veestro plant-based meals to “protect the environment.”

You can read about PETA’s platform here.

A 24 karat gold Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus.

caption The Royal Chakra Bath Bomb is made of purple Brazilian clay and vegan coconut milk. source Hotsy Tosty Haus

Each bath bomb dissolves to reveal a full moon charged amethyst crystal.

You can read more about it here.

Clothes from luxury clothing brand Happiest Tee.

caption Here are two of the Happiest Tee T-shirts. source Happiest Tee

Each Happiest Tee shirt has a location ranging from Australia to Brooklyn that reads, “Happiest in [blank].” The tank tops, T-shirts, and sweatshirts range in price from $30 to $50.

A limited edition collector box from Trust Me Vodka.

caption A limited edition collector’s box for Trust Me Vodka will be included in the gift bag. source Trust Me Vodka

Locally made in America, the limited edition collector’s box contains bottles of organic wheat vodka and gluten free potato vodka, with art by artist Caia Koopman.

You can read more about the collector box here.

Clothing from the women’s luxury loungewear company Soma.

caption Soma’s Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe. source Soma

Nominees will receive Soma’s Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe and their Somainnofit smart-fit bra, which gives precise measurements to a smartphone app via Bluetooth.

You can learn more about Soma’s products here.

Up to $25,000 of treatments and cosmetic procedures from Upper East Side cosmetologist Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

caption Dr. Vasyukevich performs high-end skin treatment and rejuvenation procedures. source Claudio Beduschi/Universal Images Group

The procedures available include Botox, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, and injectables/fillers.

You can read more about Dr. Vasyukevich here.

An 18 karat gold necklace from Blush & Whimsy.

caption Blush & Whimsy’s Lunaria star lariat necklace. source Blush & Whimsy

This Lunaria star lariat necklace was assembled and packaged by disabled veterans.

You can view Blush & Whimsy’s products here.

A getaway for eight guests in an active Spanish lighthouse.

caption The Faro Cumplida lighthouse. source Floatel GMBH Berlin

The Faro Cumplida is an active lighthouse that hosts up to eight guests in three private suites.

You can learn more about it here.

A one-year membership to Drawing Down the Moon, Britain’s premier matchmaking agency.

caption Drawing Down the Moon has provided matchmaking services since 1984. source Aleksandar Milutinovic/Shutterstock

The membership includes headhunting, date coaching, and introductions to other members.

You can read more about Drawing Down the Moon here.

A trip to the destination spa Golden Door.

caption Golden Door was voted the No. 1 destination spa in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. source Golden Door

Located in San Diego, California, the spa offers 80 wellness classes, 30 miles of hiking trails, a daily massage, and farm-to-table meals.

You can read more about Golden Door here.

A custom stained glass portrait by artist John Thoman.

caption A sampling of John Thoman’s stained glass art. source A Touch of Stained Glass/John Thoman

Thoman has created stained glass portraits of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa McCarthy.

You can see more of his work here.

A bottle of A. Junod, a white absinthe handcrafted in France.

caption Here’s what the bottle looks like. source A. Junod

The absinthe gets its flavor from eight distilled botanicals.

You can check it out here.

A five-night stay at a new lifestyle hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii.

caption Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger is a luxury Hawaiian hotel. source Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger

Guests can stay in the hotel’s one-bedroom ocean view suite and enjoy views of Waikiki and the Pacific Ocean.

Located steps from Waikiki Beach, the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger also provides poolside yoga and rotating art exhibits.

You can read more about the hotel’s amenities here.

Event photography by Capture Roaming Halo.

caption A social sharing station at a Capture Roaming Halo event. source Capture Roaming Halo

The roaming professional photography booth provides digital event photos that are instantly sharable.

Multi-camera booths with nine cameras are also available to create social media-ready “freeze-motion” animated videos.

You can learn more about Capture Roaming Halo here.

DNA-based personalized medicine courtesy of Pharmazan.

caption This is what the packaging looks like. source Pharmazan

Pharmazan matches a user’s DNA profile to over 130,000 medications and evaluate any possible genetic-based side effects before purchasing them.

You can read more about the system here.

Foot Spray for red carpet appearances.

caption Still Standing is made from herbal remedies. source Mondadori/Getty Images

Still Standing Unisex Foot Spray is made from three herbal remedies that contain anti-inflammatories and pain relievers to keep users’ feet comfortable for long periods of time – like awards season appearances.

You can learn more about it here.

A high-end vape pen from Hollowtips.

caption The vape pen has a 24-karat gold finish. source Hollowtips

The vape pen has a 24-karat gold finish and is inhale-activated.

You can view Hollowtip’s products here.

“The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer (Edition 2)” by Darren Tieste.

caption The book contains 300 celebrity photos. source Darren Tieste

The coffee table book contains 300 pages of celebrity portraits.

All of the proceeds from its sale go toward brain cancer treatment and research.

You can read more about “The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer” here.

Ten personal training sessions with premier trainer Alexis Seletzky.

caption Alexis Seletzky is one of the most prominent personal trainers in Los Angeles. source Getty Images

The celebrity trainer’s services range from nutrition counseling to strength conditioning to physical therapy.

You can learn more about Seletzky’s work here.

CBD cocktail syrup from CBD Barkeep.

caption CBD cocktail syrup is included in the gift bag. source CBD Barkeep

The syrup comes in four flavors – Blueberry, Elderflower, Lavender, and Vanilla.

You can view CBD Barkeep’s products here.

Two tickets to a Daybreaker morning yoga and dance class.

caption Daybreaker is located in 28 cities around the world. source Daybreaker

Daybreaker classes consist of sober, early-morning yoga meditations-turned-dance parties that release the brain’s natural “happy chemicals” – dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins.

You can learn more about their events here.

A $2,020 Respect Your Universe shopping spree and clothing donation.

caption Here’s what one of the Respect Your Universe products looks like. source Respect Your Universe

The clothing brand creates workout gear that’s “built to move.” The products range from hoodies and sweatshirts to duffel bags.

Additionally, RYU has pledged to donate clothing to a shelter of each nominee’s choosing.

You can see Respect Your Universe’s products here.

