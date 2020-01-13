8 films that don’t really deserve their Oscar nominations, according to critics

caption Some films that are nominated for the 2020 Oscars have been ripped apart by critics. source Disney, Warner Bros., Lionsgate

The 2020 Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday and some of them likely surprised film critics.

“Joker” was nominated for 11 Oscars even though critics left many mixed reviews about it.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was nominated for a few awards even though it received negative critical reviews across the board.

The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, but not every movie that made the cut was a smash hit with film critics.

Here are films nominated for the Academy Awards that earned negative or mixed praise from critics.

Note: The scores from Rotten Tomatoes were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

“Joker” (2019) was nominated for 11 Oscars even though it received mixed reviews.

caption Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who becomes the infamous DC Comics villain, in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

A dark origin story and gritty take on Batman’s infamous arch-rival, the movie “Joker” earned 11 Oscar nominations, a sweeping number for a film that left critics split down the middle.

Choice nominations for the film include best picture, directing, cinematography, film editing, writing for an adapted screenplay, and actor in a leading role for Joaquin Phoenix’s depiction of Arthur Fleck.

Compared to its fellow best-picture nominees, “Joker” sits on the lower end of the spectrum of critical acclaim and currently has a 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

By and large, critics were impressed by the film’s gritty cinematography and Phoenix’s immersive approach to the role. But a slew of other critics accused the film of imitating thrillers of the past without being a memorable or strong film in its own right.

“If you’re feeling insufficiently anxious in your life, ‘Joker’ could be just the ticket,” joked Joe Morgenstern for the Wall Street Journal. “If not, look elsewhere to be entertained.”

Critic Richard Brody of The New Yorker also left the theater disappointed, writing, “A movie of a cynicism so vast and pervasive as to render the viewing experience even emptier than its slapdash aesthetic does.”

“Bombshell” (2019) earned three nominations but didn’t impress a number of critics.

caption Margot Robbie in “Bombshell.” source Lionsgate

“Bombshell” is a film about gender, politics, and the entertainment industry, and it centers around the recent Fox News sexual-harassment scandals.

“Bombshell” has three Oscar nominations under its belt: makeup and hairstyling, actress in a leading role for Charlize Theron’s portrayal of Megyn Kelly, and actress in a supporting role for Margot Robbie’s performance as Kayla Pospisil.

The drama was highly anticipated before it hit theaters but left some critics feeling burned – and this mixed reception led to a 67% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the film.

Some critics praised the performances of the central cast and the delicate way the film handled its sensitive subject matter but others were disappointed, citing a messy script and unsympathetic characters when leaving negative reviews.

“‘Bombshell’ fails to be either smart satire or incisive political drama, which makes it just offensively banal,” wrote Joel Mayward for Cinemayward.

Karen M. Peterson for Awards Circuit agreed, writing that “‘Bombshell’ settles for being voyeuristic when it could have been smart and powerful. It is a missed opportunity.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019) was nominated for its impressive makeup and hairstyling, but it’s hard to ignore the flick’s poor reviews.

caption Angelina Jolie stars in the film. source Disney

This sequel to the 2014 fantasy film “Maleficent” once again starred Angelina Jolie as the titular character, but critics largely said this was a needless retread of a film.

The action-adventure movie earned a single Oscar nomination in makeup and hairstyling for stylists Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White.

Sure, the positive reviews noted the stunning visuals and the performances of the lead actresses, but many critics couldn’t get on board with”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” leaving it with a low critical score of 40% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many reviewers lamented the unnecessary nature of the film, as Jake Coyle wrote for the Associated Press: “Sadly, such fun is not to be had in ‘Mistress of Evil,’ a needless sequel to the 2014 ‘Sleeping Beauty’ riff that fails to fully value the entire of appeal of these films: Jolie’s Maleficent.”

Vital Thrills critic Joshua Starnes was on the same page, writing that “‘Mistress of Evil’ is simultaneously overdone and undercooked, with a lot of the customary mistakes of giant studio entertainment.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” (2019) earned three nominations despite its rather poor critical reception,

caption Many think this is one of the worst “Star Wars” films. source Lucasfilm

The final installment in the “Star Wars” franchise’s third trilogy, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” follows Rey, Finn, and Poe as they race to defend the galaxy from ultimate evil.

The science-fiction film was nominated for three Oscar awards: sound editing, visual effects, and music (original score) for composer John Williams.

Compared to “The Force Awakens” (2015) and “The Last Jedi” (2017), this installment has the lowest critical rating, earning just 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some rave reviews praised the film’s nostalgic iconography and breathless pace, but many critics felt like “Rise of Skywalker” failed to end on the high note that the series deserved.

“It’s hard to believe, at the culmination of 42 years and nine movies, that the last three would be essentially improvisational exercises by all directors concerned,” wrote Pete Vonder Haar for Houston Press.

In addition, MaryAnn Johanson of Flick Filosopher wrote that “Rise of Skywalker” forgot to fulfill what was great about the franchise in the first place.

“Kudos to J.J. Abrams for doing something extraordinary: he has made me not care about ‘Star Wars’ for the first time ever,” wrote Johanson. “I’m kind of relieved that it’s over, because it has stopped being fun.”

Kathy Bates earned a single nomination for “Richard Jewell” (2019), a drama that hasn’t entirely won critics over.

caption The film is set in the 1990s. source Warner Bros.

“Richard Jewell” is a drama that unravels the true story behind the bomb scare at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, and the media circus that followed.

The film was nominated for Kathy Bates’ riveting performance as Bobi Jewell, the mother of the titular character.

The drama currently has a critical rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, and although it has its fair share of positive reviews, it failed to win critics over entirely and some critics couldn’t look past Clint Eastwood’s sleepy direction and slanted messaging.

“[Eastwood’s] lack of directorial flair and the flimsiness of its finale ultimately means ‘Richard Jewell’ doesn’t make the impact it could and really should have made,” wrote Gregory Wakeman for the National.

Likewise, Di Golding of Dear Cast and Crew gave the film a negative rating and listed Hauser’s performance as Richard Jewell to be one of the film’s only redeeming qualities.

“Paul Walter Hauser is the only reason to see this film,” she wrote. “What we are witnessing with Hauser is the emergence of a riveting actor who dominates every scene he’s in, not with force, but with sheer, unadulterated talent.”

“The Lion King” (2019) was nominated for its impressive visual effects, but the movie wasn’t much of an overall hit with critics.

caption Some critics do think the effects are pretty impressive, even if the movie wasn’t. source Disney

Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” re-tells the classic 1994 animated tale with updated computer-generated imagery and it was nominated in the visual effects category.

The remake divided critics, leading to a definitively rotten score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics who gave the picture positive reviews defended it as a massive undertaking and a sight to behold. However, an overwhelming amount of critics met the remake with a sense of exhaustion.

“Despite the superstar talent of the cast and the stunning presentation, it misses some of the heart that placed the original securely in the pop culture canon,” wrote Ashlie D. Stevens for Salon.

Anthony Lane of The New Yorker added that there was little to explore in the re-telling, questioning why a remake was needed when director Jon Favreau failed to say anything new.

“Rarely has brand recognition soared to such fetishistic heights, and I regret to inform you that, aside from the updating of the vocal cast, the most blatant discrepancy between the old and the new is a very slight increase in the comedy of flatulence,” joked Lane for The New Yorker.

“Frozen II” (2019) earned one nomination, even though some critics felt this film fell short of the original.

caption Critics don’t think this lived up to the first movie. source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Disney’s “Frozen” (2013) sequel “Frozen II” received one Oscar nomination for the song “Into the Unknown,” which was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Although the majority of critics enjoyed “Frozen II,” the animated picture failed to achieve the same level of critical success as its predecessor – the first film has a certified fresh score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and the sequel currently has just 78%.

Positive reception for the film highlighted the movie’s dazzling visual design, charming musical interludes, and the return of likable characters.

However, dissenting critics said that the movie did not effectively build upon the world established in the first film and instead felt like a by-the-numbers sequel with a serviceable plot.

“It makes the world of ‘Frozen’ feel infinite, even if the characters and the story make it feel like it’s a small world after all,” wrote Damian Levy for the Jamaica Gleaner. “Perhaps I should just let it go.”

In his review for Escribiendocine, Rolando Gallego agreed, writing, “With no surprises, without looking for its female characters stand out, ‘Frozen II’ disappoints, and misrepresents the magical sense that the first installment had.”

The drama “Breakthrough” (2019) was nominated for original song, even though the entire movie was ripped apart by critics.

caption Chrissy Metz stars in “Breakthrough.” source 20th Century Fox

In the faith-based drama “Breakthrough,” a mother stands at her son’s side after a terrible accident, never giving up on the hope that he will miraculously recover.

The drama, which is based on a true story, received one Oscar nomination in the music (original song) category for the Diane Warren tune “I’m Standing With You.”

The drama has a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, which just barely ekes it over the edge of a negative score.

Positive reviews said that the film’s strengths lay with its talented cast, particularly noting the performance of actress Chrissy Metz.

But the negative ones were rife with cynicism towards the movie’s low-production values, heavy-handed messaging, and made-for-TV-movie tone.

“At each and every crossroad, it feels as if you hit a brick wall with a red neon message scrolled before you just in case you missed what was happening,” Pamela Powell wrote for the Daily Journal. “With contrived and sometimes stilted situations, the film lost its verve.”

Additionally, Johnny Oleksinski did not hold back in his review for the New York Post when he described the movie as “insipid junk.”

