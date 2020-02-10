The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Oscars

caption Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Several celebrity couples made fashion statements on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Many duos coordinated their red carpet looks, such as Lin Manuel-Miranda and Vanessa Nadal who opted for black-and-white outfits.

Other couples, like and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, wore complementary ensembles.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost channeled old Hollywood glamour with their outfits.

Johansson wore a champagne gown with a transparent bodice, chain detailing, and a dramatic train, while Jost chose a classic black tuxedo.

Kerri Higuchi and John Cho brought color and sparkle to the Oscars’ red carpet.

caption John Cho and Kerri Higuchi attend the 2020 Oscars. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Higuchi wore a color-block black and silver gown with flower embellishments, while Cho sported an acorn suit paired with a black shirt.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ looks were glamorous and classy.

caption Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host sported a custom Christian Siriano, multi-tiered ball gown with a ruffled one-shoulder neckline. Her husband wore a navy and black tuxedo.

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera wore monochromatic ensembles.

caption Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ferrera wore a red gown that she paired with a headpiece that nodded to her Honduran roots, as she wrote on her Instagram. Williams opted for a black tuxedo.

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda popped in black and white on the red carpet.

caption Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nadal wore an A-line white gown with silver embroidery on the shoulders. Manuel looked classic in a black tuxedo.

Tonya Lewis and Spike Lee made a statement with their looks.

caption Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a custom purple Gucci tuxedo that featured a gold trim and “24,” Bryant’s jersey number, embroidered on the lapel. He paired the outfit with “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elite sneakers, again nodding to the late basketball player.

Lewis wore a white, long-sleeve white gown with statement earrings.

Julia Carey and James Corden looked chic on the Oscars’ red carpet.

caption James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carey wore a textured, ice-blue gown with a shiny statement-belt, while Corden sported a a custom Dunhill tuxedo.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach chose sleek Oscars’ ensembles.

caption Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gerwig sported an olive-green gown with fringe-detailing on the bottom of the gown. Baumbach wore a black tuxedo.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s outfits gave off a ’20s vibe.

caption Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wilson wore a long-sleeve gown that featured head-to-toe fringe, while Hanks wore a black tuxedo with an oversized bow tie.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas chose to wear black and white, while Banderas’ daughter Stella went for a pop of color.

caption Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, and Stella Banderas attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kimpel’s long-sleeve white gown featured a low-cute neckline that flowed into button detailing with a high-slit up the middle, and Banderas wore a black tuxedo.

Stella stood out from the duo in a black and red gown that also featured a low neckline and strap detailing.

Tony McGill and Caitriona Balfe looked chic and stylish.

caption Tony McGill and Caitriona Balfe attend the 2020 Oscars. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Balfe wore a black Valentino gown with a sheer pink overlay that featured an elegant bow, and Tony McGill chose a black-on-black suit.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall exuded elegance in their red carpet outfits.

caption Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall attend the 2020 Oscars. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Dreyfus wore a navy, fitted Vera Wang gown with a Harry Winston diamond necklace. Brad Hall kept it simple in a black tuxedo.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s looks were showstopping.

caption Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Portman wore an elaborate Dior gown with a high-neckline and gold embroidery, and she paired the dress with a Dior cape that had the names of the female directors snubbed at the Oscars written on it. Millepied complemented her in a black tuxedo.

Scott Stuber and Molly Sims opted for some sparkle.

caption Scott Stuber and Molly Sims attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The top of Sims’ gown was sheer and embroidered with sparkling embellishments, while the bottom was made of a silky material that flowed into a layered train. Stuber wore a black suit.

Stephanie Allain and Stephen Bray opted for modern looks.

caption Stephanie Allain and songwriter Stephen Bray attend the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allain wore a black suit with a bejeweled, geometrical top. Bray wore a navy and black tuxedo with glasses.