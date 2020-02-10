Watch Billie Eilish’s haunting cover of The Beatles’ song ‘Yesterday’ during the Oscars In Memoriam segment

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish performed during the Oscars

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish performed during the Oscars “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday.
  • Billie Eilish performed a haunting cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment.
  • The 18-year-old singer took the stage on Sunday alongside Finneas O’Connell, her older brother and producer, who played the piano.
  • Earlier in the night, Eilish wrote on her Instagram story that she was “honored” to perform, and described “Yesterday” as “a song I’ve always loved.”
  • Many pop culture and Hollywood icons and were remembered in the Academy Awards’ montage, including Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas.
