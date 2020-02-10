Bong Joon Ho smiling down at his Oscar like he can’t believe it is one of the best moments of the night

caption Han Jin-won, right, accepts the Oscar for best original screenplay. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho won best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday.

As his cowriter, Han Jin-won, delivered his acceptance speech, Joon-ho lovingly admired his trophy onstage.

People online are celebrating the tender moment and praising Joon-ho for his authenticity.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won won best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday, making “Parasite” the first Asian film to win the prestigious writing award.

Director Joon Ho took the microphone first, thanking his wife and the film’s cast for “bringing this film to life” – none of whom were nominated for acting awards.

“Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries,” he said. “But this is very personal to South Korea.”

Then, as his cowriter delivered his acceptance speech, Joon Ho stared lovingly at the trophy in his hands.

caption Bong Joon Ho wrote and directed “Parasite.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The earnest moment inspired a slew of heartfelt reactions.

“Parasite” fans immediately celebrated the “precious” and “wholesome” moment online, praising Joon-ho for his authenticity.

Later in the night, Joon Ho won for best director, and “Parasite” won for best picture, making it the first foreign language film in Oscars history to take home the top prize.

