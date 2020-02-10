Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wore opposite styles at an Oscars after-party, and both revealed they couldn’t sit in their dresses

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner wore contrasting gowns at the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.

Kardashian West wore a 2003 Alexander McQueen dress with distressed details, and Jenner wore a bedazzled Ralph & Russo strapless gown.

Both Kardashian West and Jenner revealed via Instagram that they struggled to sit comfortably in their dresses while they were in the car on the way to the party.

“Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram caption.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no strangers to coordinating their outfits, whether for red-carpet events or A-list parties.

At the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party, however, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner wore completely contrasting ensembles.

Kardashian West wore an Alexander McQueen dress from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection. The gown featured sheer detailing at the waist and was covered in ruffles. The dress was also adorned with what looked like loose pieces of fabric, which gave it a distressed look.

The reality star’s beauty portion of her look was styled by celebrity makeup artist Ashley Holm. Kardashian West sported a smokey eye and nude lip, as well as a rose-gold body shimmer from the KKW Beauty line on her arms and décolletage, representatives for Kardashian West told Insider via email.

In an Instagram Story video, Kardashian West filmed herself on the way to the Oscars after-party and revealed that the form-fitting dress wasn’t very comfortable to wear in the car.

“I literally have to lay down in the car,” Kardashian West said. “I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something.”

Kardashian West also gave a shout-out to products from her shapewear brand, SKIMS, which she referred to as her “best friend” for her after-party look.

Kardashian West said she relied on her brand, SKIMS, for her Oscars dress.

Jenner, who’s been known to wear simple silhouettes with dramatic details, opted for a strapless Ralph & Russo dress covered in dark-blue crystals. The gown also featured a piece of navy-colored mesh that added a sculptural effect around her neckline and waist.

Jenner shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, with the second picture capturing her attempt to sit comfortably in the seat of a car while wearing the bedazzled gown.

“Couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it,” she wrote in the caption.

Representatives for Kylie Jenner, Alexander McQueen, and Ralph & Russo did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.