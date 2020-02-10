Marvel stars were out in full force at the 2020 Oscars and they all killed it

The 2020 Oscars took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Several Marvel stars were in attendance, including Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Brie Larson.

Marvel stars attended the 2020 Oscars, and they killed it.

Actors who are known for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared at the awards show on Sunday, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. This included well-known actors like Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, plus newcomers like Salma Hayek and Mahershala Ali.

Keep reading to which MCU stars attended the Academy Awards.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” star Natalie Portman wore a cape with a powerful message.

At the 2020 Oscars, Portman’s Dior cape was embroidered with the last names of eight women who directed movies in 2019 – none of whom were nominated at this year’s awards.

Portman made her MCU debut as Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” alongside Chris Hemsworth. She also starred in the 2013 sequel and will return for the fourth “Thor” film, in theaters on November 5, 2021.

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi will return to direct the movie and Portman will have an even bigger role this time around, wielding the hammer to portray a female version of Thor.

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, who also voices Korg in the MCU, looked suave.

Waititi at the 2020 Oscars for his film “Jojo Rabbit,” which he directed, wrote, and starred in. He won an award for best adapted screenplay for the movie.

Waititi was praised for his work in “Thor: Ragnarok,” by reinvigorating the franchise with plenty of humor and a new spin on the God of Thunder. He’ll also direct and star in the upcoming fourth “Thor” film.

Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, wore a custom Oscar De La Renta gown.

Johansson wore a silver beaded gown and was accompanied by fiancé Colin Jost. She also scored nominations for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Marriage Story” and best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “Jojo Rabbit.”

The actress has appeared in several Marvel movies since her debut in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” Johansson returns as her iconic character in “Black Widow,” a standalone film that hits theaters on May 1, 2020.

“Black Widow” star Florence Pugh wore a turquoise Louis Vuitton dress.

At the Oscars, Pugh was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for playing Amy March in “Little Women.”

Pugh will star alongside Johansson in the highly-anticipated film, portraying Yelena Belova.

“Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson wore a beaded pale pink dress that included a cape.

The actress previously won an Oscar in 2016 for her performance in “Room.”

Larson joined the MCU as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” That same year, she starred in “Avengers: Endgame.” Both films earned more than $1 billion at the box office.

Mark Ruffalo was joined on the red carpet by Sunrise Coigney, his wife of 20 years.

Ruffalo presented awards for best documentary feature and best documentary short subject.

The actor is known for portraying Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Eternals” star Salma Hayek looked radiant in a white gown.

The actress wore a custom silk dress from Gucci. She also presented awards for sound mixing and sound editing.

Hayek will make her Marvel debut as Ajak in “The Eternals,” which hits theaters on November 6 and also stars Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden.

“Blade” star Mahershala Ali and wife Amatus Sami-Karim paired up for Oscars.

At the Academy Awards, Ali presented Laura Dern with the award for best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story.”

Ali will star in Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” reboot, playing the human/vampire hybrid who protects humans. Wesley Snipes previously took on the role in the 1998 movie.