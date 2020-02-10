Emotional photos of the exact moment 2020 Oscar winners were given their awards

caption Regina King presented Brad Pitt with his first-ever Oscar for acting. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was a lot of joy to behold onstage at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

Stars like Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and Taika Waititi looked thrilled to accept their first-ever Oscars – and presenters looked equally thrilled to hand them over.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho stole the show with a historic four-win sweep and some very wholesome reactions.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There was a lot of joy to behold onstage at the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The show, which aired on ABC without a host, honored the season’s biggest films and stars – including beloved first-time winners like Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Taika Waititi, and “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

Keep scrolling to see the most emotional and adorable photos of winners accepting their Oscars.

Keanu Reeves presented Bong Joon Ho with his very first Oscar.

caption Keanu Reeves, middle, starred in “Toy Story 4,” which won best animated feature. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bong’s first win of the evening was for best original screenplay, making “Parasite” the first Asian film to win the prestigious writing award.

Fans were thrilled that Reeves, who is of Chinese-Hawaiian descent, was the one to present the South Korean director with his trophy, dubbing it a monumental moment in Asian history.

Spike Lee was thrilled to present Bong with the award for best director.

caption Spike Lee, left, was nominated for best director in 2019 for “BlacKkKlansman.” source Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

In one of the night’s biggest upsets, Bong won best director over Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

Regina King beamed as Brad Pitt theatrically accepted his first Oscar for acting.

caption Regina King won best supporting actress in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He had previously been nominated for acting in “12 Monkeys,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “Moneyball” – though his only win was as a producer for “12 Years a Slave.”

Mahershala Ali looked proud to present Laura Dern with her first Oscar.

caption Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor in 2019 for “Green Book.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dern won best supporting actress for her role as a powerhouse lawyer in Netflix’s “Marriage Story.” It was one of two awards the streaming giant won.

Backstage, Ali was happy to give Dern her moment in the spotlight.

caption Laura Dern has been nominated for three Oscars. source Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Dern had previously been nominated for best actress in “Rambling Rose” and best supporting actress in “Wild,” but lost both times. She’s recently been having a hot streak with celebrated roles, leading to the popular term “Dernaissance” on social media.

As Timothée Chalamet handed Taika Waititi his award, they celebrated together onstage.

caption Timothée Chalamet, left, was nominated for best actor in 2017 for “Call Me by Your Name.” source Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Waititi won best adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit,” which he also directed and starred in. He was also the first indigenous person ever to be nominated in that category.

“I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, and dance, and write stories,” Waititi, who is of Maori descent, said during his acceptance speech. “We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here as well. Thank you.”

Bong’s joy was tangible when “Parasite” won best picture.

caption Producer Kwak Sin-ae, bottom left, also received a statue for best picture. source Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

“Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win the ceremony’s top prize, beating “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and the front-runner, “1917.”

Jane Fonda gave the director a massive hug when she handed him the award.

caption Jane Fonda has won two Oscars, both for best actress. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was Bong’s fourth and final win of the night, tying Walt Disney’s record.