Outdoor Voices’ 31-year-old founder is reportedly exiting the company, just days after stepping down as CEO

caption Tyler Haney, 31, is reportedly leaving Outdoor Voices. source Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

The 31-year-old founder of Outdoor Voices is exiting the company, according to BuzzFeed News.

Tyler Haney’s departure comes just days after the company said she had stepped down from her role as chief executive but would stay on as a director and assume a “new position” of founder.

The founder of Outdoor Voices is reportedly leaving the company just days after she stepped down from her role as chief executive.

Tyler Haney announced her resignation to employees of the athletic-wear company on the messaging app Slack, according to a report by Brianna Sacks in BuzzFeed News.

“You all know how much I value and I am incredibly proud of the brand community and team we have built together to get the world moving over the last six years,” she wrote in the message, according to BuzzFeed News. “This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am so grateful to each and every one of you. THANK YOU. Sending all of my love. The future is bright and it’s yours for the taking.”

Outdoor Voices confirmed Haney’s exit to BuzzFeed News. The company did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Haney’s reported exit comes just days after Outdoor Voices said she would step down from her role as CEO, but stay on at the company in a “new position” as founder. The company also said she would remain on the board of directors and assist with the search for its new CEO.

Outdoor Voices had confirmed Haney’s role change following a Business of Fashion report saying the company’s board had forced the 31-year-old founder to step aside amid financial struggles.

Haney founded Outdoor Voices in 2013. While the company searches for a new chief executive, Cliff Moskowitz, the president of InterLux, will serve as interim CEO.