Sustainable clothing brand Pact is running huge sales all month long for Earth Day — here’s a rundown of the deals

source Pact

Pact is a sustainable clothing and home brand that makes affordable and sustainable basics using 100% organic cotton.

In celebration of Earth Day, Pact is running a series of sales throughout the entire month of April. You’ll find deals on women’s clothing, men’s clothing, and bed and bath products.

This week’s current deals include up to $17 off leggings and 30% off all home goods.

Pact is an emerging startup that makes affordable and sustainable wardrobe and home basics you can feel good about buying. From soft bedsheets to the perfect cotton T-shirt, Pact is a one-stop-shop for all the essentials.

A few of us on the Insider Reviews team have tried and liked its clothing, especially senior reporter Mara Leighton, who swears by its $32 wrap dress.

As a Fair Trade Factory Certified brand, Pact is more than just another startup doing minimalism well. The company pays fair wages and uses manufacturing processes that require less water, no toxic chemicals, and no toxic dyes.

Pact sales for the month of April:

In anticipation and honor of Earth Day (April 22), Pact is offering a bunch of deals across the site for the entire month of April. Here’s a rundown on all the sales and their dates:

Until April 30, save 30% on all home goods including bedding, bath, and sleep sets.

From April 1 to April 6, get Go-To leggings for $19 and all others for $28 (up to $17 off).

From April 7 to April 12, save 30% on all men’s tops including essential zip and lightweight hoodies.

From April 14 to April 18, get wrap dresses for $35 and 30% off other dresses.

From April 22 to April 26, save 30% off the entire site.

Pact Women’s Go-To Legging

source Pact

Pact Women’s Pocket Legging

source Pact

Pact Women’s Spliced Legging

source Pact

Pact Women’s Skirted Legging

source Pact

Pact Women’s High Waist Leggings

source Pact

Pact Room Service Sheet Set

source Pact

Pact Room Service Duvet Cover And Sham Set

source Pact

Pact Room Service Pillowcase 2-Pack

source Pact

Pact Waffle Bath Towels

source Pact

Melange Bath Towels