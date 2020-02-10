The Pentagon revealed the new paint scheme for Air Force One, and people say it looks like Trump’s private jet

A new presidential aircraft is in the works to replace the aging planes in service today, and it is expected to get a new paint job with the upgrade.

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2021 budget request was released on Monday and featured a rendering of the future Air Force One with a red, white, and blue paint scheme.

The paint scheme appears to match plans Trump showed off last summer, which observers said resembled his private “Trump Force One” jet.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Pentagon’s latest budget request features a rendering of President Donald Trump’s plans for a new patriotic red, white, and blue paint job for Air Force One, a paint scheme some observers say looks a lot like that of his private jet.

Buried in the pages of the Pentagon’s $705.4 billion fiscal year 2021 budget request is a rendering of the future Air Force One with a red, white, and blue paint job rather than the iconic light-blue color scheme introduced in the 1960s during the Kennedy administration. The image is accompanied by information on the VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization program.

caption A rendering of the Air Force One in the Pentagon’s latest budget request. source Department of Defense

In last year’s budget request, the accompanying image was in-line with the current paint job.

caption The light-blue color scheme was introduced in the 1960s. source Department of Defense

The inclusion of the new paint scheme in the budget request suggests this is the planned design at this point in time.

In February 2018, the White House struck a $3.9 billion deal with Boeing for a new VC-25B aircraft, a modified Boeing 747-8, to replace the VC-25A aircraft, a modified Boeing 747-200, used by the president.

That summer, Trump told CBS News that the new plane was “going to be red, white, and blue” and revealed his plans for a new paint job.

In a conversation with ABC News in June, the president showed off mock-ups of the new plane with its red, white, and blue paint scheme.

caption Trump’s plans for Air Force One. source Screenshot/ABC News/YouTube

“There’s your new Air Force One,” Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in the Oval Office.

At the time, observers were quick to say the president’s plans for the new paint job looked similar to his private passenger jet but with the colors inverted.

???? this color scheme looks familiar pic.twitter.com/waJBxcRfda — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 13, 2019

Trump has a Boeing 757-200 that’s nicknamed “Trump Force One.”

The blue in the Pentagon photo appears a little bit lighter than the hue on Trump’s aircraft.

The new Air Force One is expected to be delivered in 2024.

According to the Department of Defense, it will “provide the President, staff, and guests with safe and reliable air transportation at the same level of security and communications capability available in the White House.”