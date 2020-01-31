These 9 movie pairs are eerily similar, but here are the ones critics prefer

caption “No Strings Attached” and “Friends With Benefits” are both about two people trying to keep their relationship casual. source Paramount Pictures/

“Twin movies” that share similar plots and release dates are not uncommon in Hollywood.

Sometimes, movies released in different years, like “The Wild” (2006) and”Madagascar” (2005), also share similar plots.

Other movies, like “First Daughter” (2004) nor “Chasing Liberty” (2004) were released shortly after each other and share almost identical plots.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Films like “No Strings Attached” and “Friends With Benefits” that share similar plots and release dates are known as “twin movies.”

However, two films don’t always need to be released in the same year for fans to pick up on the similarities between them.

Here are movie pairings that will leave you seeing double, plus how critics felt about each flick.

Note: The winner declared on each slide is based on which film had a higher critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

“Deep Impact” (1998) has higher critic scores than “Armageddon” (1998).

caption Ben Affleck in “Armageddon” and Robert Duvall in “Deep Impact.” source Touchstone Pictures/Paramount Pictures

“Deep Impact” critic score: 45%

“Armageddon” critic score: 38%

The plot: A flaming space rock is heading toward Earth, and it’s up to a team of astronauts to save the planet or die trying.

One of the most famous twin films in history, “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact” both premiered on the big screen midway through 1998 with star-studded casts.

Fans still debate about which is better, but “Deep Impact” took the prize for critics.

For critics, “Dredd” (2012) hasn’t fared as well as “The Raid: Redemption” (2011).

caption “The Raid: Redemption” starred Alfridus Godfred, and “Dredd” starred Karl Urban. source Sony Pictures/DNA Films

“The Raid: Redemption” critic score: 84%

“Dredd” critic score: 79%

The plot: Law-enforcement officials enter a multi-level apartment building to catch a criminal. An alarm alerts the other criminals in the building of their presence, so they have to fight their way to the top.

“The Raid: Redemption,” an Indonesian martial-arts thriller directed by Gareth Edwards, was lucky to release first even though “Dredd” had an earlier production start-date.

Both films have reached cult status, but “Dredd” ended up with lower ratings and was a disappointment at the box office.

“A Fistful of Dollars” (1964) just barely edges out “Yojimbo” (1961).

caption Toshirô Mifune in “Yojimbo,” and Clint Eastwood in “A Fistful of Dollars.” source Kurosawa Production Co./Constantin Film

“A Fistful of Dollars” critic score: 98%

“Yojimbo” critic score: 95%

The plot: Amidst conflict between two rival factions, a stranger with no name and expert weaponry skills arrives in town and pits both sides against each other in order to free the people from tyranny.

Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Western “A Fistful of Dollars” has often been called a sort of “remake” of Akira Kurosawa’s samurai film, “Yojimbo.”

Swap out Toshirô Mifune’s sword for Clint Eastwood’s gun and the Japanese city for a desert town in Mexico, and you’re basically watching the same film.

Although it seemingly took inspiration from its samurai counterpart, “A Fistful of Dollars” ended up getting reviews that were just a little higher than “Yojimbo.”

Neither “First Daughter” (2004) nor “Chasing Liberty” (2004) wowed critics.

caption Katie Holmes in “First Daughter” and Mandy Moore in “Chasing Liberty.” source New Regency Pictures/Warner Bros.

“Chasing Liberty” critic score: 18%

“First Daughter” critic score: 8%

The plot: The president of the United States’ daughter, who just wants the chance to experience a normal life, ends up falling in love with a member of her father’s security detail.

Both released in 2004, “First Daughter” and “Chasing Liberty” start off the same – the daughter of a president is looking for some freedom.

The main difference is that “First Daughter” is about a girl (Katie Holmes) who wants to experience college life, and “Chasing Liberty” is about a girl (Mandy Moore) who runs off to travel around Europe.

Neither film did particularly well in critics’ eyes, but Moore’s received better reviews.

“White House Down” (2013) and “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) were released in the same year, but neither won critics’ approval.

caption Channing Tatum in “White House Down” and Gerard Butler in “Olympus Has Fallen.” source Columbia Pictures/Millennium Films

“White House Down” critic score: 51%

“Olympus Has Fallen” critic score: 49%

The plot: When a team of trained terrorists infiltrates and takes over the White House, it’s up to one handsome and determined man to take on the bad guys and save the president of the United States.

“Lone hero saves the day” is certainly not a new trope, nor is the endangerment of a government official, but what made the similarities between these movies more apparent is the fact that they hit theaters three months apart in the United States.

In “Olympus Has Fallen,” the one-man army is a former Secret Service agent and presidential guard played by Gerard Butler. In “White House Down,” Channing Tatum plays a regular cop who just happens to be on a White House tour with his daughter when disaster strikes.

Critics didn’t like either film, but ultimately, “White House Down” received higher ratings.

“The Wild” (2006) doesn’t come close to beating “Madagascar” (2005).

caption “Madagascar” featured the voices of Ben Stiller and Chris Rock, and “The Wild” featured stars like Kiefer Sutherland and Jim Belushi. source DreamWorks/Disney

“Madagascar” critic score: 54%

“The Wild” critic score: 19%

The plot: A group of daring animals experience what it’s like to live in the wild after escaping from the New York Zoo.

Disney’s “The Wild” was released just one year after DreamWorks’ “Madagascar” hit theaters.

Both films are packed to the brim with cheesy jokes and feature surprisingly star-studded casts, but “Madagascar” ultimately won out in the end.

The DreamWorks production went on to inspire a number of sequels and spin-offs while “The Wild” sort of faded into the background.

“Observe and Report” (2009) won critics’ approval over “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009).

caption Kevin James starred in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and Seth Rogen starred in “Observe and Report.” source Columbia Pictures/Legendary Entertainment

“Observe and Report” critic score: 51%

“Paul Blart Mall Cop” critic score: 33%

The plot: An average mall cop gets in over his head in an attempt to single-handedly save the mall.

There are not many original plots about mall cops out there, but the lead character’s often ridiculed profession is not the only way these twin films are alike.

There’s also the rivalry with another mall employee, the crush on the hot girl who is out of his league, and the betrayal by a friend.

It is worth mentioning, however, that “Paul Blart Mall Cop” is a PG-rated, family-friendly film and “Observe and Report” is an R-rated comedy, so they aren’t as easy to compare as the other movie twins.

In the end, critics preferred the more mature film over the slapstick comedy.

“Friends With Benefits” (2011) and “No Strings Attached” (2011) have almost identical plots, but the former has better reviews.

caption Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman in “No Strings Attached,” and Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in “Friends With Benefits.” source Paramount Pictures/

“Friends With Benefits” critic score: 68%

“No Strings Attached” critic score: 49%

The plot: A man and a woman agree to have consensual sex while remaining just friends, but they wind up falling in love.

Audiences were treated to a serious dose of déjà vu in 2011 when “Friends With Benefits” (starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis) was released just six months after “No Strings Attached” (starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman).

Although these twin films’ plots are essentially the same, “Friends With Benefits” received higher critic ratings than “No Strings Attached.”

“Girls Trip” (2017) and “Rough Night” (2017) have drastically different critic reviews.

caption Both films feature a group of old friends reuniting for a vacation. source Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Girls Trip” critic score: 91%

“Rough Night” critic score: 44%

The plot: A group of college friends reunites after years apart for a fun vacation that goes completely off the rails.

As these two films progressed they became drastically different, but that didn’t stop some critics from referring to “Rough Night” as “the white version” (plus Zoë Kravitz) of “Girls Trip.”

“Rough Night” centers around a bachelorette weekend in Miami and the death of a male stripper, and “Girls Trip” finds its leads getting into shenanigans in New Orleans during a music festival.

Critics loved “Girls Trip,” but “Rough Night” didn’t receive many glowing reviews.