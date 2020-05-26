A model presumed dead in a passenger plane crash is being slut-shamed online by hardline conservatives in Pakistan

caption Zara Abid in stills from two of her Instagram stories. source Zara Abid/Instagram/Insider

A Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed on May 22, leaving only two survivors, according to the Associated Press.

One of the passengers who is presumed dead is Pakistani model Zara Abid.

There has been an onslaught of criticism on social media over Abid’s career as a model and actress from religious conservatives, according to the BBC.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pakistani model and actress Zara Abid, one of 97 people presumed dead in a recent plane crash, has been shamed online for her career by religious conservatives.

The plane, operated by Pakistan International Airlines, crashed near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on May 22 and left only two survivors, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Only 19 of the bodies have been identified so far, the AP reported. Many passengers will have been travelling for Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, which took place over the weekend.

Abid, 28, was an award-winning model and had been about to debut her first film, “Chaudhry,” when the crash took place, according to Times of Islamabad, a Pakistani news agency.

She was awarded “best female model” in January at a national showbusiness awards ceremony, the Hum Style Awards, according to the BBC.

However, her social media accounts have all been taken down, the BBC reported, after an onslaught of negative comments about her career as a model.

Pakistan is a predominantly Muslim nation with an increasingly conservative interpretation of the religion, according to Pakistani intellectual Pervez Hoodbhoy. He said in an interview with the New Internationalist that expectations to wear a veil have intensified since the 1980s.

In a 2017 Gender Gap report by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan was ranked second lowest globally for women’s participation in health, education, economy and politics.

One person on Twitter, Zarwan Ali, shared memes that had been shared, and criticized people for using Abid’s death as an opportunity “to defend her profession and lifestyle.”

I really didn't wanted to do it but some people R ignorant and R now using #ZaraAbid death to defend her profession and lifestyle. Sorry that can't be defended that is prohibited and those who kept telling her that she is doing Haram did right thing. Still do dua for her pic.twitter.com/4FgS45KOwb — zarwan ali (@ali_zarwan) May 23, 2020

Ali said the criticism “can’t be defended,” and urged people to pray for her anyway.

The memes included Islamic sayings which suggest that “immoral” behavior will be punished in the afterlife and criticized women who are “clothed but naked” by walking in an enticing way.

Another person with the Twitter handle Irfan said: “ALLAH Pak doesn’t like those women who are showing their body parts to everyone and jannat [heaven] is only for pure men and pure women.”

Abid was generally pictured in clothes and poses that would be considered normal to western liberal eyes, but could be seen as revealing in Pakistan. She wore evening gowns, jeans and occasionally swimwear.

Irfan’s message was shared more than 1,300 times and liked around 1,000 times. It was accompanied by fashion images of Abid.

Those people who are saying that she will be in paradise after #planecrash accident then being Muslim I would tell them ALLAH Pak doesn't like those women who are showing their body parts to everyone and jannat is only for pure men and pure women #karachiPlaneCrash #ZaraAbid pic.twitter.com/12MnixricM — Irfan (@Irfan12165162) May 22, 2020

There has, however, been a backlash to the comments, with many tweets in English using the hashtag #ZaraAbid to warn people against rushing to judgment.

Using the hashtag, Turkish model Esra Bilgiç tweeted that “Allah honors whom He wills,” adding: “None of us know who is closer to God. Stop judging people and focus on your actions.”

And this is another example that Allah honors whom He wills. None of us know who is closer to God. Stop judging people and focus on your actions. May Allah forgive us and get us out of this difficult situation.#ZaraAbid #PIACrash pic.twitter.com/0SVlKgHK5x — Esra Bilgiç ???????? (@esrrabilgic) May 23, 2020

One Twitter user said: “A young woman died a horrible death, and our nation is busy debating either she is jannati or jahanumi [headed to heaven or hell]… Who are you to decide .. don’t talk ill if you cannot empathize ..”