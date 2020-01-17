Stationery chain Papyrus is reportedly shutting down stores across the US

caption Papyrus’ parent company, the Schurman Retail Group, has not yet confirmed that it plans to shutter stores. source Geri Lavrov / Contributor / Getty Images

Paper goods chain Papyrus plans to shutter stores across the United States, according to Retail Dive.

The Schurman Retail Group, Papyrus’ parent company, did not respond to Business Insider’s repeated requests for comment.

According to the Retail Dive report, some stores have already kicked off liquidation sales.

One employee in California told Business Insider that they had seen an email saying that all stores would be shutting down. Another in the Midwest said they’d heard that numerous stores would be closing, but added that they weren’t certain about whether their location was affected. Two workers opted to give no comment, while another, i n New York, said they hadn’t heard anything about store closures.

However, Business Insider's repeated attempts to contact the Schurman Retail Group to confirm this news were unsuccessful. The stationery and paper goods company is private and has not publicly confirmed the report regarding store closures.

However, Business Insider’s repeated attempts to contact the Schurman Retail Group to confirm this news were unsuccessful. The stationery and paper goods company is private and has not publicly confirmed the report regarding store closures.

The first Papyrus location opened up in Berkeley, California, in 1973, although the brand itself dates back to 1950. In addition to Papyrus, Schurman Retail Group also operates the Niquea.D, Paper Destiny, and American Greetings brands. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer runs over 260 stores across the country, according to its website.

Business Insider called five Papyrus stores in different states. One employee in California said that they had seen an email saying that all stores would be shutting down. Another in the Midwest said they’d heard that numerous stores would be closing, but added that they weren’t certain about whether their location was affected. Two workers opted to give no comment, while another, in New York, said they hadn’t heard anything about store closures.

Previously, Retail Dive reported that the retailer was mulling closing stores as it struggled to “win rent concessions from landlords” in November 2019.

