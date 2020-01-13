The South Korean director behind worldwide hit ‘Parasite’ said he wouldn’t work for Marvel because he thinks superheroes are stupid

caption Bong Joon-ho said he doesn’t care for superhero movies. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The South Korean director of global phenomenon “Parasite” said he’d never direct a Marvel movie because he doesn’t like superheroes.

Bong Joon-ho told The Times of London that he didn’t think the characters in superhero movies had enough depth.

“I don’t like superheroes at all,” he said.

“I think they’re a little stupid. I like characters who have to complete missions beyond their own capabilities.”

He added that the characters in “Parasite” are more relatable as each person has both strengths and flaws.

“This film doesn’t have any villains or heroes. Every character is nice to some degree and cowardly to some degree,” he said.

“Weak and worldly, to a certain extent. And that’s realistic. That’s how we all are. That’s how people around us are every day.”

“Parasite” has garnered not only critical success – the movie scored a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and also a Palme d’Or at Cannes – but has also been well-received commercially.

It cost just $11 million to make and has banked $129 million at the global box office, The Times reported.

Telsa CEO Elon Musk also called the South Korean his favorite of 2019.

