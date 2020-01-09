14 parents say what they wish they had done differently with their newborn

Raising a child is a learning experience, and many new parents recognize they could have done some things differently.

We asked 14 parents to name something they wish they had done differently when their children were newborns.

Their answers included being smarter about buying toys, accepting more help from loved ones, and recognizing the signs of postpartum depression.

We all know there’s no rewind button in life – the most we can do is learn from the past and try our best in the future.

Unfortunately, when it comes to parenthood, it’s seemingly impossible not to have regrets. We all think we know what life will be like when the baby comes, but no one really knows and in the end, there are often endless woulda, coulda, shoulda moments.

We asked parents to reflect back on when their child was a newborn and to single out the one thing they wish they had done differently.

I wish I had been smarter about giving toys.

There’s a tendency to want to give your child everything you can get your hands on when it comes to toys.

“I wish I had taken half of the toys I bought and put them away in a closet. Because once your child starts to get bored with what they’re playing with, you can easily rotate the new toys out for the old ones, which ultimately cuts down on how many toys you need to buy,” Kristen Flowers, a mother from San Francisco, told Insider. “Do this every two weeks to keep toys fresh. If not, you end up with a bored kid and a bunch of toys that they will never play with.”

I wish I had given myself more of a break when it comes to work.

This can be especially hard if you own your own business or only get paid when you’re actually working.

Many self-employed parents are particularly worried about clients sensing a shift post-baby. Elizabeth Cook, a mother from Savannah, Georgia, told Insider that, worried about what her clients might think, she returned to work three weeks after having a cesarean section delivery.

“In hindsight, it was a bit bold to do that to my body as it was recovering, as well as was a short amount of time I spent focusing solely on my baby,” she said. “Once you return to work from maternity leave there’s no going back.”

Having a team in place at work that can handle the day-to-day after the birth of your child is critical, and so is trusting that team.

“When it’s your company, you never get to step away and take a break, but I wish I would have taken more time to just be with my kids,” Samantha Benjamin, a mother from Hudson, New York, told Insider. “Thinking back on it now, my team would’ve been very capable to handle the day-to-day operations, but it’s hard to not want to be a part of everything when it’s your own.”

I wish I had been more purposeful.

Having a child is a big change in anyone’s life. New York mother Beth Silver told Insider that one of the things she regrets most is not taking a deep breath and really acknowledging the change.

“I realized I was now a family and not a couple, and I realized what milestones my child was hitting, but I didn’t realize that I was transitioning as well,” Silver said. “I wish I stopped and acknowledged that I had different feelings and responsibilities. For my second child, I was more aware and really tried to take things a lot slower and be more purposeful.”

I wish I had been more open to help.

Even primary caregivers shouldn’t feel like they’re expected to do everything. It’s OK to be open to help from your loved ones.

“I completely assumed the role of his primary caregiver in an effort to compensate for not being able to bond with my son through breastfeeding as I had with my daughter,” Los Angeles mother Kimberly A. Morrow told Insider. “As a result, I was always exhausted and later learned I still could have bonded with my son without having to over exhaust myself.”

Bonding with your child also doesn’t have to come at the expense of napping. Many parents mentioned that they regret not getting sleep in when they probably could have. While it’s normal to have anxiety, especially at the beginning, it’s OK to let yourself nap when the baby is napping.

I wish I had clearer boundaries.

While asking for help is important, it’s also important to set boundaries, whether that’s with friends, family, coworkers, or other people encountered throughout the day.

“The first few months after having my firstborn were quite hectic, and I wish I had been better at setting up boundaries regarding family visits,” Jeannette Kaplun, a mother from Miami, told Insider. “At times I was overwhelmed just trying to accommodate everybody.”

This also ties into another point: You don’t need to listen to everyone. Every person you meet or talk with will have advice or think they know better than you. It’s critical to remember that you know your baby better than anyone.

“There’s not one way to do things and it made me crazy hearing people say that I ‘had’ to do something this way or that way,” Wendy D. Wolf, a Los Angeles mother, told Insider. “I learned quickly with my first to ignore, but it took a while. With my second, I was more assertive and did what I knew was best.”

I wish I had been more aware about postpartum depression and its symptoms.

Postpartum depression and anxiety are very common, and being aware of the warning signs can alleviate needless suffering. Even mothers who had a wonderful pregnancy experience can find themselves with postpartum emotional baggage.

“I was so active and healthy during my pregnancy that I was honestly surprised at how awful I felt after I had the baby,” Dana Morrissey, a mother from New York City, told Insider. “I had an emergency C-section which left me traumatized, both emotionally and physically. Between the demands of new mommy-hood, the crazy hormone shifts, and the physical pain I was in, I was drowning. It wasn’t until I broke down at my doctor’s office and they suggested I had postpartum depression that I realized it wasn’t normal.”

I wish I had focused more on myself.

Once you have a baby the opportunities for spontaneity, whether they be a weekend trip with friends or a run in the park, become fewer and farther between. Parents shouldn’t feel guilty about doing nice things for themselves.

“After having my son, I was understandably wrapped up in my baby and making sure things ran smoothly with him and the household,” Marsha Mowers, a mother from Toronto, told Insider. “I still struggle with this, but I now realize that taking care of mom also helps take care of child. Especially new moms, I think, feel guilty to do this and they really shouldn’t.”

I wish I had thought more about what baby carrier to invest in.

It’s not all about the stroller. When it comes to babies there’s so much you feel like you need to splurge on, especially at the beginning.

“When I was pregnant, we spent so much time obsessing over which stroller to get, I wish we had focused more on the baby carrier,” Susan Chen, a mother from New York City, told Insider. “They’re not all created the same and you end up using it a lot more than you think.”

I wish I had captured more video content.

Social media might make it seem like there are too many images and videos out there, but often those captured memories are priceless.

“The moments are so fleeting and as babies develop and learn new skills and make new noises, it can be difficult to remember their earlier coos and squeaks,” New York City mother, Jessica Fitzsimons, told Insider. “I see babies now who are a few months younger and I can barely remember what our baby was like at that age. The photos are incredible, and a necessity, but looking back at video from the early days, weeks, and months truly melts your heart.”

I wish I had I went with my gut more and obsessed less.

Trial and error is all part of being a new parent, so don’t stress too much about it.

“Every path to parenthood and raising each and every child is different, so no one formula will work for everyone” Liz Anthony, a mother from New York City, told Insider. “Looking back, I wish I had gone with my gut more often instead of over-analyzing.”

Not all regrets are fruitless. Many parents find themselves inspired by their experiences with newborns to create businesses. Brenda O’Grady Liistro, a mother from Westport, Connecticut, found herself constantly checking to make sure her daughter was breathing at night. The experience inspired her to create a silicone one-piece pacifier specifically to support babies’ breathing.

“Overall, I wish I would have relaxed more and not put so much pressure on myself to make sure I was doing everything perfectly,” she said.

I wish I had scrolled less on my phone.

Being present is something we could all do more of.

“The one thing I wish I had done less of was scrolling on my phone,” Danielle Finck, a mother from Los Angeles, told Insider. “Long nursing sessions and contact napping meant a lot of time just sitting there and I created a habit I later had to break. Next time around, I hope I’ll use that time to read books, meditate, and just stare at the wonder that is a baby.”