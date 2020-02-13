These Texas parents celebrated their barbecue-loving daughter’s first birthday with a ‘rib smash’

caption “She’s following in her daddy’s footsteps,” Denise Morales said when asked whether Calista may be a future barbecue pitmaster. source Denise Morales

In the Morales family, barbecue isn’t just their favorite food – it’s a way of life.

For their daughter Calista’s first birthday, Paul and Denise Morales decided to skip the traditional cake smash and incorporate her favorite food instead: ribs cooked by her dad.

Paul Morales, a San Antonio-based pitmaster and owner of the catering company Made In Texas BBQ, posted photos of the “rib smash” on the business’ Facebook and soon received dozens of comments.

When it comes to barbecue, the Morales’ make it a family affair.

Paul Morales is a pitmaster in San Antonio, Texas, and owner of the catering company Made In Texas BBQ.

So, it probably came as no surprise when his wife, Denise, decided that for their daughter’s first birthday, they would do a photo shoot featuring Calista’s favorite food – her father’s famous ribs.

Instead of doing a traditional “cake smash” – where babies smash their fists (or sometimes faces) into a cake on their first birthday – Denise Morales thought it would be a great idea to do it with ribs instead.

“Her daddy does catering, and it seems like every weekend he’s either smoking a brisket or cooking some ribs,” she told Insider. “Everybody does a cake and we wanted to do something a little bit different.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Calista’s “rib smash.”

Calista Morales has been eating ribs since she was just 8 months old.

caption Calista pictured with her “rib smash.” source Denise Morales

Denise Morales told Insider that Calista started eating barbecue from a young age by having little bits here and there.

“When we would all sit at the table, she would be reaching for it,” Morales said.

While Calista loves all kinds of barbecue, ribs are her favorite, by far.

caption Calista pictured with her “rib smash.” source Denise Morales

“Ribs are her favorite because they’re easier to grab, but this girl loves any and all kinds of barbecue. When her dad’s outside smoking a brisket, she’s out there waiting, just so she can sample it,” Morales said.

It may seem odd for a baby’s favorite food to come out of a meat smoker, but for the Morales family, it’s totally normal.

caption Calista pictured with her “rib smash.” source Denise Morales

“For a while, we were able to turn her away and give her baby food, but as soon as she grabbed that rib, we weren’t able to take it away from her,” Morales said.

This past fall, Calista attended her very first BBQ festival with her parents and older brother.

caption Paul, Denise, and Calista Morales. source Denise Morales

“When Paul was younger, he learned how to barbecue from his dad and it was a big thing for them. They would barbecue every weekend and every holiday. When we started a family, it became our thing as well,” Denise Morales told Insider.

Calista’s dad placed in the top five in three categories — chicken, brisket, and, of course, ribs.

caption Paul Morales barbecuing. source Denise Morales

Paul Morales loves being able to share his love of barbecue with his daughter, though he never expected her to love it so much at such a young age.

“He thought she’d be the girly one and side with me, but nope, she’s always out there trying the food too!” his wife said.

Calista isn’t the only one interested in barbecue — her older brother loves it as well.

caption The Morales family holding up Paul’s prizes from BBQ Fest. source Denise Morales

“We have a 10-year-old as well who helps flip the racks of ribs, so it’s nice for [Paul] to be able to share it with both of them,” Denise Morales said.

When asked if she saw a potential pitmaster in Calista, Morales responded, “Definitely … She’s gonna follow in her daddy’s footsteps.”

As for the barbecue-inspired photo shoot, Morales says she plans to keep the tradition going.

caption Calista Morales wearing a onesie that reads, “My daddy smells like brisket.” source Denise Morales

“We think this may be an ‘every birthday’ kind of thing. It can only get cuter from here,” Morales said.