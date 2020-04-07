Paris has banned outdoor exercise from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to ensure fewer people are on the streets

caption A lone jogger, wearing a protective face mask, runs with her dog in the Tuileries Garden in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 23, 2020. source Reuters

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the city’s chief of police announced a ban on outdoor daytime exercise in the city.

The rule, which goes into effect on Wednesday, bans people from exercising between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The rule restricts exercise to times “when the streets are generally at their quietest,” Hidalgo told BBC.

At least 8,911 people have died from COVID-19 in France, and more than 74,000 have tested positive for the virus.

France was put on lockdown in March in an attempt to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and measures have been put in place until at least April 15.

Photos from Paris showed the city turning into a ghost town as people remained indoors, except when exercising or grocery shopping.

But Olivier Veran, France’s health minister, told reporters on Tuesday that the country is still in a “worsening phase of the epidemic,” according to MSNBC.

“It is not over. Far from that,” Veran in the TV interview, according to Fox News. “The path is long. The figures that I have announced show this. Stay at home and continue this confinement effort.”