Paris Hilton said she can’t see a therapist despite struggling with her mental health because she ‘doesn’t really trust anyone’

Paris Hilton spoke about her issues with trust in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

She said she has tried therapy in the past but doesn’t stick with it because she “doesn’t really trust anyone.”

Hilton had a private sex tape of her and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon leaked to the public in 2003. She was just 20 years old in the video.

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2018, she said the scandal deeply impacted her mental health and she couldn’t leave her house “for months.”

Hilton now seems to know her worth when it comes to partners, telling Cosmopolitan they “have to be perfect” if she’s going to settle down.

Paris Hilton opened up about her life as a businesswoman, influencer, and pop-culture icon in an interview with Cosmopolitan. As well as discussing her famous family and friendships with Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie, Hilton also spoke about her love life, and the troubles it has brought her.

Hilton said trust is a big issue for her. She said she’s had “a little bit” of therapy, but can’t see one for a sufficient period of time because she “doesn’t really trust anyone.”

A private sex tape of Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked in 2003. She was just 20 years old when it was filmed two years previously.

She told Marie Claire in 2018 that the video was “the most embarrassing, humiliating thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” and the leak deeply impacted her mental health.

“I could not leave my house for months,” she said. “I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public.”

Celebrities and regular people are now more at risk of having their private photos and videos uploaded to the internet than ever before largely thanks to the introduction of cloud services. Hilton told Cosmopolitan that “none of these things are 100% secure,” so she would recommend never having anything on there “you wouldn’t want the world to see.”

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2017, Hilton said meeting Salomon was the one regret she had in life. She seems to now know her worth when it comes to partners, as she’s been single for about a year since breaking up with Chris Zylka.

She told Cosmopolitan it “feels good to not have someone controlling me,” and Zylka just wasn’t the “right person” for her.

“I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing,” she said. “It just didn’t feel right. I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

Read the full interview here.

