Paris Hilton makes lasagna in the first video of her new YouTube cooking show, and it involves ‘unicorn mist’ and a ton of salt

Paris Hilton has a new cooking show on YouTube called “Cooking With Paris.”

Hilton promised viewers that she’s “an amazing cook” as she made lasagna for her first episode.

The socialite’s tips for her “infamous lasagna” include spraying yourself with her Paris Hilton Unicorn Mist.

Hilton also reveals she wears big sunglasses when she’s cutting onions.

The last time we saw Paris Hilton near a kitchen, the socialite used an iron to cook bacon and a quesadilla.

It’s been 12 years since that iconic episode of “The Simple Life” aired, and Hilton is back to show us her new cooking chops (iron not included) on “Cooking With Paris.”

“As you all know, well, maybe not all of you, people who do know, know that I’m an amazing cook,” she says at the beginning of the YouTube video, which, at the time of writing, has close to 1.3 million views since it was uploaded on Monday.

Hilton then proceeds to teach us how to make her “infamous” lasagna, complete with tips like spraying yourself with her “unicorn mist” and wearing sparkling white sunglasses that are meant for chopping onions.

After walking into the kitchen holding a dog named Diamond Baby, Hilton begins her cooking show with a childhood memory

“Ever since I was a little girl, I would always go with my mom in the kitchen and she would cook these amazing pastas and lasagnas and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners,” Hilton says around the 0:26 mark. “My entire life, I remember sitting on the counter and watching my mom cook, and also baking and cooking with her.”

Although Diamond Baby wears a Chanel apron, and is introduced as Hilton’s “assistant chef,” the dog appears only briefly, and is nowhere to be seen after the 0:52 mark.

Hilton then shares the recipe for her ‘Sliving Lasagna,’ which has all the ingredients of a classic lasagna including noodles, ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta, and a lot of salt

The socialite coined the word “sliving,” a combination of “slaying” and “living,” in November 2019, when she told E! News it was her “new word.”

To make her “Sliving Lasagna,” Hilton turns the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and begins preparing the pasta, complaining that she forgot to buy lasagna noodles that don’t require additional boiling.

Then, it’s time to prepare the cheese mixture, so Hilton gets five tubs of ricotta cheese (which she admits is a lot) out of the fridge, and a block of mozzarella. But first, she has to find the cheese grater.

“I would definitely recommend getting shredded mozzarella because now I have to grate the cheese,” she says around the 2:34 mark. “This is my first time cooking here, so I have no idea if I even have one.”

After searching around the kitchen, Hilton finds the grater but quickly gets tired of shredding the cheese.

“I haven’t done this since like I was little and I would help my mom and be, like, so excited to do this,” Hilton adds at the 3:22 mark. “I have a much bigger appreciation for already-shredded mozzarella already.”

“I guess other people would do this much more gracefully, but I’ve had a long day, as usual.”

At a few points, Hilton appears to have trouble locating utensils and admits she doesn’t know if she’s using the right ones

After shredding the mozzarella, Hilton grabs a bowl for the ricotta and rummages through the kitchen drawers to find something to mix the cheese with.

“I don’t know what this is, but it looks like it will work,” she says, holding up what appears to be a spatula around the 6:20 mark.

Hilton then adds an egg to the mixture and throws in some mozzarella with the ricotta, before moving onto the meat sauce, using two spatulas to break up the beef.

“Again, I don’t know if I have the right cooking utensils, but one of these will work,” she says at the 7:59 mark.

“You wanna make sure it’s cooked but not, like, all the way,” Hilton adds at 8:16 as she flips the meat to “make it tan.”

While cooking the beef, Hilton adds a ton of salt to the pan and resorts to her ‘towel trick’ to get rid of the excess

“I’m not sure of the exact measurement of what you’re supposed to do, but this is what I do every time,” Hilton says at around the 8:39 mark, before sending a shower of salt all over the pan and stove.

“Oh no!” she exclaims. “Alright, that’s too much, so I’m gonna do my towel trick.”

To get rid of the excess salt, Hilton grabs paper towels and a bottle of water from the fridge because “who knows what’s in these sewers, it’s beyond.”

She then puts some water on a towel and dabs at the meat, before grinding a pepper mill over the pan exactly 11 times because she believes it’s good luck.

She also spritzes herself with her “unicorn mist” rosewater spray – “of course, not near the food”- around the 11:08 mark.

An obstacle presents itself at the 11:32 mark when Hilton realizes she forgot to add onions and garlic to the meat sauce, but decides to do without them

Despite not cutting any onions, the socialite brings out her sunglasses (at 12:10) to show viewers what she says she usually wears for the task.

“I actually brought these so if I was going to cut onions I’d wear them,” she says, adding that wearing the sunglasses “kind of helps with tears or just not ruining your mascara.”

“Lasagna is very hard to make,” Hilton says at 13:27, as she layers the dish. “Well, actually, I don’t think it is, but people think it is, but it’s actually really fun and really easy. But, I guess it is a lot of steps compared to, like, making toast or something.”

Hilton then covers the pan with aluminum foil, throws the lasagna in the oven, and takes it out after 35 to 40 minutes to reveal its golden-brown topping.

“So, that’s how you cook Paris Lasagna,” she says at 15:42. “I hope you guys enjoyed my little cooking show. I’m going to be cooking more, so let me know what I should cook next and hashtag it #cookingwithparis.”

Watch the full “Cooking With Paris” video below:

