Paris Hilton wore a purple knit dress to match her holographic BMW

caption Paris Hilton poses for photographers in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. source BG002/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Paris Hilton was photographed walking around Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday in a purple knit dress.

The outfit perfectly matched her holographic BMW i8, which was custom-wrapped for the TV star.

Hilton also donned white heels, matching sunglasses, and a diamond necklace.

To complete her look, she carried a purple handbag and a small dog, which was wearing a tutu.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most people match their shoes or purses to their outfits. Paris Hilton coordinates with her car.

The reality-television star was photographed in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday as she walked around in a purple knit dress. She stood next to her car at one point, revealing that she matched perfectly with her holographic BMW i8.

Hilton also wore white heels, matching sunglasses, and a diamond necklace.

caption Paris Hilton’s BMW i8 is holographic thanks to a custom wrap. source BG002/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

After stepping away from the vehicle, Hilton posed for photographers. She showed off her purple handbag in the process, as well as her small dog – which was wearing a pink tutu.

caption Her dog was also impeccably dressed on Wednesday. source BG002/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hilton previously talked about her holographic car in a December 2019 YouTube video. She described the BMW i8 as “lit,” but explained that it needed to be “Paris-ized.”

“That means we need to change this color and make it one of a kind, unique, limited edition, and PH style,” Hilton said about the car.

She later said the car’s holographic color was inspired by outfits she’s worn to Burning Man, an arts event held each year in Nevada. She even held colorful skirts up to the car throughout the video to test her options.