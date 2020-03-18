Part-time gig, full-time savings

Saving up for retirement in the gig economy can be tricky, but with EPF i-Saraan, you will be able to take a load off your mind. Getty Images

Being self-employed can often feel less restrictive than working for an employer, and it’s this freedom that gives workers a sense of flexibility and control that they won’t get from a full-time role. This gig economy has resulted in more agility for both employers and employees alike, and it’s only set to grow even further — while a gig used to be a colloquial term for a music performance, it’s now more commonly associated with paid work on a short-term, temporary, or freelance basis.

According to a study on the agile workforce conducted by the Zurich Insurance Group and the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford this year, 38 per cent of the respondents in Malaysia who are currently in full-time employment are looking to enter the gig economy in the next 12 months. This is partly due to the nation’s push towards being an ASEAN digital powerhouse as it has identified the gig economy as a new source of economic growth that is sustainable and inclusive.

With more Malaysians looking to move on to such short-term and freelance roles, it’s more important than ever to ensure that they don’t lose out on one advantage a permanent job can provide — a safety net of savings that can help in uncertain times.

“As more Malaysians join the gig economy, the low understanding of income protection and insurance will be an increasing cause for concern,” says Zurich Insurance Group. “This self-employed group is exposed to irregular income and is susceptible to income loss when they are unable to work due to even the slightest of situations such as having the flu or family bereavement.”

There is no better example than the disruptions to business operations caused by the global spread of Covid-19. The outbreak has already affected businesses globally, with many companies facing revenue losses due to cancelled orders, postponement of events and shuttered factories . With greater uncertainty during this time, gig workers may find it even more challenging to cope with the decrease in work without the safety net of a permanent job and social security savings.

This is why a retirement scheme like Employees Provident Fund (EPF) i-Saraan can be beneficial to this group of workers. A voluntary contribution to this retirement scheme will be able to take a load off worrying about saving up for the future.

A little goes a long way

Previously known as SP1M (Skim Persaraan 1 Malaysia) Retirement Savings Scheme, the EPF i-Saraan is a Voluntary Contribution with Special Incentive for those who are self-employed and do not earn a regular income as a salaried employee. Members under this scheme will be able to make contributions of up to RM60,000 per year towards this i-Saraan account. Dividend is guaranteed at a minimum of 2.5 per cent.

This scheme will provide a host of benefits for the self-employed, and members will receive a 15 per cent special incentive (capped at RM250 per year) of members’ annual contributions.

A minimum amount of RM1 is required, and submitting your contribution is easily done via Internet banking, at the EPF’s appointed banks or through BSN registered bank agents nationwide. The best part? You will be eligible for withdrawal schemes and get to enjoy the same benefits as EPF members.

The Covid-19 outbreak has driven home the importance of saving up for rainy day. By committing to the EPF i-Saraan scheme, gig workers will be reap the benefits of a retirement savings plan.

KEY BENEFITS

Contribute as low as RM1 at any time and within your own financial ability, and enjoy the benefits of being an EPF member. The maximum amount of contribution is RM60,000 per year.

Earn annual EPF dividend on your retirement savings

Receive additional special incentive of 15 per cent subject to a maximum of RM250 per year.

EPF Dividends: until age 100

EPF Death Benefit: RM2,500 *subject to EPF terms and conditions

EPF Incapacitation Benefit: RM5,000

EPF Tax Exemption

HOW TO APPLY

In order to open an i-Saraan account, you need to meet all the eligibility requirements and use your MyKad to submit an application form.

To be eligible for i-Saraan, you need to be a Malaysian citizen who is below the age of 55, registered as an EPF member, and self-employed.

Visit https://www.kwsp.gov.my/en/member/contribution/i-saraan to apply and find out more about EPF i-Saraan.