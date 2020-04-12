Virtual ‘Saturday Night Passover Seder’ featured star-studded acts like Ben Platt’s hauntingly beautiful rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

- source
- Tasty/YouTube
- BuzzFeed’s “Tasty” YouTube channel hosted a virtual Passover Seder filled with stories, messages of hope, and performances from actors, musicians, TV personalities, and religious leaders.
- The event was a fundraiser in support of the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
- Memorable segments came from Broadway star Idina Menzel, who chanted the holiday’s customary Four Questions; and actor Billy Porter, who helped tell the story of Passover in song.
- “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt sang a version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” that fans are calling hauntingly beautiful.
- Composer Stephen Schwartz teamed up with Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean for a stunning performance of “When You Believe” from “The Prince of Egypt.”
- While many people were away from their families due to social distancing, the live-streamed event was one way for viewers to feel a sense of connection during Passover, which ends Thursday at sundown.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Watch the full “Saturday Night Passover Seder” virtual event below on YouTube.