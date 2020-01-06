Patricia Arquette was caught on camera accidentally hitting Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe, and it left a major bruise

caption Patricia Arquette and Joey King starred in Hulu’s “The Act.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Patricia Arquette, a star of Hulu’s “The Act,” nailed her costar Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe at an after-party on Sunday.

The actresses were filming an elevator video at the InStyle and Warner Bros. post-awards soirée when King leaned over to take a bow and bumped her head on Arquette’s award.

While it did leave a significant bruise on King’s forehead, she and Arquette were able to laugh about it on social media.

Arquette and King, who both starred in the Hulu drama “The Act,” were filming an elevator video at the InStyle and Warner Bros. post-awards gathering when King bumped her head on Arquette’s new award.

The video shows King, wearing a fedora, making it rain fake money on Arquette, who was decked out in a Viking hat and pretending to sing. Toward the end of the clip, King leans down to take a bow and ends up hitting her head on the top of Arquette’s statue.

It looked like it hurt, and as King shared on Twitter on Monday, it even left a sizable bruise on her forehead.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King wrote. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Arquette, for her part, revealed that she stole the hat from the photo op but sincerely apologized to King, calling the young actress “sweetest one.”

I stole the hat and joey got a bump on her head. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

Representatives for Arquette and King didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.