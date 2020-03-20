Peloton is temporarily halting sales and deliveries of its $4,295 treadmill because of the coronavirus, just as people are looking for new ways to work out at home

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Peloton is temporarily suspending deliveries of its Tread treadmill because of coronavirus containment measures.

The company implemented threshold delivery for its bikes, but because of the treadmill’s size and weight it cannot offer the same service.

Impacted customers will be refunded over the next seven to 10 days.

The temporary halt comes as people are looking for more ways to work out from home as the coronavirus pandemic has prompted people to remain indoors.

Digital fitness company Peloton will temporarily suspend sales of its high-end treadmill because of coronavirus containment measures, the company said in a notice on its website.

The firm is canceling any Tread deliveries after March 18 and will be providing a full refund to customers over the next seven to 10 days. The basic package of the Tread costs $4,295, but Peloton also sells more expensive versions that include resistance bands, free weights, and other extras.

Peloton recently changed the way it delivers its bikes, which cost more than $2,000, by bringing the equipment to the threshold of a customer’s home rather than inside to limit unnecessary contact. Peloton says it’s unable to offer the same service for the Tread because of its size and weight, so it’s temporarily suspending deliveries.

The suspension comes as social-distancing measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus have heightened in the United States over the past week. New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all nonessential workers in the state will be ordered to stay home from work starting on Sunday, and areas such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington state have closed down bars and restaurants.

Peloton’s temporary suspension on its treadmill comes at a critical time when many people are looking for ways to stay in shape from home as major gym chains like Equinox, 24 Hour Fitness, and many others close their doors. Fitness apps that offer workout programs designed to be done at home, like Daily Burn, Aaptiv, and TA Online Studio have seen a surge in membership and engagement over the last week.

Peloton is still delivering its bike and is offering a free 90-day trial of its subscription workout app.