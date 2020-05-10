Pence is self-isolating after his spokeswoman tested positive for coronavirus

caption President Donald Trump (R) stands behind US Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks at a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020. source ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet reported that Pence will be self-isolating away from the White House as of Monday morning, but has repeatedly tested negative.

The move comes just a few days after it was reported Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence will enter self-isolation after one of his aides tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the situation that Pence is self-isolating away from the White House as of this weekend, but has repeatedly tested negative.

The move comes just a few days after it was reported Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary and wife of one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides Stephen Miller, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump said that Miller had been a part of regular testing before getting a positive result.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie,” Trump said. “She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today she tested positive.

“She hasn’t come into contact with me,” Trump added. “She’s spent some time with the vice president.”

The president and Pence have undergone weekly rapid-result testing for the novel coronavirus for the past several weeks. Trump said last week that he would be ramping up the tests to daily.

In addition to Miller, at least two Trump administration staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the White House to announce increased guidelines including cleaning and social distancing to lessen concerns over an outbreak among staffers.

Pence’s isolation comes after coronavirus task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Robert Redfield, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, and Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner have also gone into self-quarantine.