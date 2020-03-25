People are joking that their pets are their new coworkers, and it’s the only meme you need to see

caption People are posting photos of their animal “coworkers” during the coronavirus pandemic. source Shutterstock

Millions of people are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For many, that means sharing their work area with pets who don’t understand business etiquette.

People are taking to Twitter to detail the behavior of their “coworkers,” sharing heartwarming and funny anecdotes and photos of their pets.

Many states have implemented stay-at-home orders as a result of the coronavirus, forcing people throughout the United States to work from their houses or apartments.

As a result, Americans are finding themselves working with their pets nearby, and their furry friends aren’t always the most cooperative office mates, sitting on their computers or demanding attention during work hours.

In response, people are taking to Twitter to talk about their pets as “coworkers,” captioning photos of their animals as if they are people in an office.

This guys isn’t the most productive coworker… he hasn’t fully grasped the WORKING from home part ???? #pleaseplaywithme ???? pic.twitter.com/f7TO6pc6kq — Katharine Fagner (@katharineeliz) March 25, 2020

Many people are using the meme format as an opportunity to show off how adorable their pets are

For instance, this puppy who received a punny promotion is almost too cute.

my coworker just got promoted to assistant branch manager pic.twitter.com/qqz0KyQJ1C — liz (@renaissancebtch) March 23, 2020

A cute kitten is a dream desk mate.

This is my coworker Alice. We've agreed she can't bring fish to lunch and stink up the office. Thanks Alice. pic.twitter.com/VH8WVVFbM6 — Ashley Rucker (@AshleyRucker14) March 19, 2020

Sleepy puppies also make great work buddies.

Who wouldn’t want to work with those floppy ears?

i am ???? this close to contacting HR because my coworker won’t stop staring at me like this !! I can’t get any work done in this environment ! 0/10 coworker pic.twitter.com/6boeZycPy5 — ☆ mj ☆ (@wellheyMJ) March 23, 2020

He should be promoted immediately.

Other pet owners are choosing to focus on how funny the actions of their animals would be if people did them in an office

This cat who is clawing at a door wouldn’t do well in the corporate world.

My coworker keeps begging to leave the office after lunch. He hasn’t even does his reports yet pic.twitter.com/2f0oW1J37j — whomst’veatlantavegas (@Namastaywoke) March 24, 2020

Neither would this cat who can’t keep away from the toilet.

I have to keep pulling my coworker out of the toilet. pic.twitter.com/GWcblvGcJA — Persephone ???? (@malogranata) March 23, 2020

This cat who can’t stop biting also wouldn’t make the workplace cut.

Coworker was called into HR for biting another coworker. pic.twitter.com/Km4bT2ufUz — Megan (@AugustusLeopol) March 19, 2020

And last time I checked, licking your coworkers’ computers isn’t generally allowed.

My coworker keeps licking my laptop while making direct eye contact with me pic.twitter.com/v48hlCA7WU — Jbazz (@julia_bazz) March 22, 2020

Some pet colleagues don’t understand the meaning of personal space, which makes for particularly funny tweets

My coworker is now following me everywhere I go, even the bathroom, I’ll be letting HR know in the morning pic.twitter.com/uwp9Rklr1g — Mrs. Jotaro Kujo (@ShamBella_) March 25, 2020

No word yet on what HR can do about a dog who needs attention.

This cat also wants to get in on the work action.

When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7 — Persephone ????️‍???????????????????????????????? (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020

This pup thinks their owner’s desk belongs to them.

And sniffing isn’t usually allowed at work either.

Don’t appreciate my coworker sleeping on the job while we’re supposed to #workfromhome ???? pic.twitter.com/aH4Xvk8MJI — Tammy Murga (@tammyxmurga) March 24, 2020

I would probably let a coworker who was that cute sniff me too, though.

But most of the tweets just show that pets want their owners to spend some time with them while they get their work done

My new coworker is so helpful.. pic.twitter.com/RUaZNwm0lh — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) March 23, 2020

WFH is good so far. However, my coworker is really slacking off though. Not sure if I should say something pic.twitter.com/RvLLP4OedM — ˢᵏʸᵉ (@Nightris_) March 17, 2020

I got a new coworker to keep me company while we are practicing social distancing. He’s doing a great job. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/yAQnZCUkHJ — shaleah (@shaleahkaylynn) March 18, 2020

Help. My coworker gets cuter every day and I don’t know what to do. pic.twitter.com/FtH9x80rIl — Candace Lowry (@TheCandaceLowry) March 17, 2020

You can see more of the pet memes on Twitter.

And if you’ve been contemplating adding an animal to your life while working from home, experts say fostering or adopting during the pandemic can actually be great for pets and people.

You can read more about it here.