People are mesmerized by this succulent that resembles a mermaid’s tail

caption Succulents, like the crested Senecio Vitalis and the Euphorbia lactea Cristata, often resemble mermaid tails. source gardenpigeon/Instagram/ iPhotographer62/Getty Images

Gardeners and succulent enthusiasts love the crested Senecio Vitalis for its mermaid-like structure.

The crested cactus is hard to come by since it’s caused by rare, abnormal growth.

It’s not the only plant to resemble a mermaid’s tail. The coral cactus is another succulent with a fan-like shape.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It has a variety of nicknames: The Whale’s Tale, Mermaid’s Tail, Blue Chalked Fingers.

No matter what you call it, the crested Senecio Vitalis looks like it came straight from a fairy tale. Crested is the key word in the plant’s name. When a succulent crests, it stops producing branches or stems. Instead, it flattens out and abnormal growth occurs at the top of the plant, creating a structure that resembles a mermaid’s tail.

Ranging in 3 to 5 feet wide and up to 2 feet tall, the plants make a statement.

The Senecio Vitalis, however, is harder to find because succulents crest naturally and can’t be forced into a tail-like shape.

Miin Liew, the gardener behind the viral Instagram photos, believes frostbite caused her Senecio Vitalis to become crested.

“I have only found a few in the past few years after mild winter here in the Bay Area,” she told Insider.

Liew, who has 20 years of gardening experience, also added that the succulents don’t permanently crest. After one or two growing seasons, growth will appear in new places and the fan-like shape disappears.

Like other succulents, the mermaid’s tail is easier to grow

The plant can withstand droughts, making it an ideal plant for a forgetful gardener. It also loves the sun and well-draining soil.

The Senecio Vitalis is native to South Africa but is now grown in gardens and homes all around the world.

However, if you’re looking to purchase a mermaid’s tail, it might be difficult. The crested Senecio Vitalis was recently nicknamed mermaid’s tail, so gardeners and plant stores are likely unfamiliar with that name.

The Senecio Vitalis is not the only plant that resembles a mermaid’s tail

Other plants, like the Euphorbia lactea Cristata, known as the coral cactus, have similar shapes.

The fan-like shape of this succulent is due to it’s “Frankenstein” nature. Two succulents join together to form the plant and its magical tail.

While some see the resemblance of ocean coral (hence its name), many plant lovers believe it looks just like a mermaid’s tail.

The good news is that coral cacti are much easier to find since gardeners can graft the plants together and have more control over the shape and growing process.