People on TikTok are sharing videos of how they organize and clean their homes, and they’re so satisfying to watch

TikTok is probably best known as the launching pad for viral dance videos, with users flocking to the platform to learn the moves.
But you could also spend hours scrolling through the thousands of videos on TikTok that focus on cleaning and organizing.
There’s a myriad of different types of videos of cleaning projects on TikTok, with users making content out of all of their home improvement projects.
Some TikToks show seemingly magical before-and-after shots of cleaned homes
It’s a trend for users to literally snap their fingers in a video to reveal a clean space.
The video will start with a clip of a messy space, and the TikTok user will then snap their fingers along with a song to reveal the cleaned space.
@larissafrody
When making a TikTok is actually a productive use of time Oü##cleanhouse
The TikToks function similarly to before-and-after photo reveals.
You don't see the actual cleaning in videos, but you do get the satisfaction of seeing the finished product.
@kathryngoshen
Why is this so satisfying ##cleanhouse##productiveday##stayathome
The videos also typically show multiple room transformations, adding even more fun to the clips.
Users also share time-lapse videos of their cleaning endeavors that are extremely satisfying to watch
The time-lapse videos show how time-consuming it can be to clean and organize without making the viewer do any of the work.
Time-lapse is an ideal format for TikTok, as the sped-up version of reality can show a lengthier process in the 60-second limit the platform allows.
@hunter_hobbs
The most satisfying room clean of my life ##bringiton ##satisfying ##cleaning ##timelapse
The videos are effective because they take you on the cleaning journey, allowing you to see how the space goes from messy to sparkling clean.
They're also fun because you get to see how people go about organizing their homes.
@thetidyhomenashville
k h o Ã ` ##thetidyhomenashville##pantry ##pantryorganization##workworkworkwork
Seeing the whole process allows you to learn some cleaning tips while you watch as well.
TikTokers also share their best organization hacks on their pages
Some users turn their videos into brief organizational tutorials, spotlighting the processes and tools they use to make order out of their spaces.
For instance, this video gives a rundown on how you can tidy up your spice cabinet.
@kim_johns0n
Cant believe what a difference it made! ##organization##fyp ##foryou ##spices ##clean##cleaningszn
Kim Johnson detailed where she got the products she used for her reorganization, making it easy for viewers to replicate it.
Meanwhile, this video details how to clean your whole pantry.
@iheartnaptime
How to organize a pantryLû—iheartnaptime.net/pantry-organization ##organizedhome##pantrygoals##pantryorganization##foodblogger
The step-by-step guide is educational, and it's satisfying to see the completed space after seeing individual pieces.
And the deep cleaning videos will make you question the surfaces in your own home
Other TikTok users show the process of removing layers of dirt from surfaces in their homes, completely transforming objects they see every day.
Satisfying Cleans is an account entirely dedicated to highlighting deep cleaning projects, like this video of a pool being cleaned with a power washer.
@satisfyingcleans
This pool is oh so very dirty. Time for me to spray her down. 15years is just the right age for a pool cleaning ##cleaningtips##powerwashing
It's amazing to see the color difference in the pool after it's been cleaned.
Emily of @icleanthings has a TikTok account entirely dedicated to cleaning antiques, like this warming tray.
@icleanthings
This thing is made of 2 different metals anyways gotta givethe people what they want ##satisfying##oddlysatisfying##clean ##cleaning ##polish
The dramatic differences between the beginning and ends of her videos are mesmerizing.
And there's also a trend going around of people removing caked-on grease from their stoves.
@domeniciniguez
Ok she has a point though.. @ ##foryoupage ##fyp ##viral##cleaninghack##cleaningtips
The messes seem impossible to clean up, which makes the pristine finished products even better.
You can see more cleaning and organization videos on TikTok.
