People with COVID-19 who won’t self-isolate should be killed, says president of Chechnya

People who fail to self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 should be killed, said Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Chechnya said during an interview with local state-run media on March 23.

The threat – reported by a Chechen television journalist after a private meeting with the close political ally of Russian Vladimir Putin – was immediately taken as credible in Russian media circles because of Kadyrov’s long history of crushing political dissent, and allegedly murdering people who displease him since he took near-total control of the region in 2005. Chechnya is a semi-autonomous republic within Russia’s sphere of control.

“The person who creates himself and created this problem, if you ask me, should be killed. Not only he gets sick, [but also infects] his family, his sisters, brothers, neighbors,” Kadyrov told a television reporter from the Kavkazsky Uzel media outlet.

Russia has reporting a bafflingly low number of cases, which has left many critics openly speculating about under-reporting or a cover-up. Chechnya, however, has taken aggressive measures to contain the deadly, fast-spreading virus despite only recording three cases so far.

The three cases — which apparently came from people who had visited Mecca on a religious pilgrimage — immediately roiled Russia’s only Muslim majority province as wild rumors spread on social media and shoppers began to horde supplies.

Forced confessions on TV

Kadyrov immediately took steps to stop the rumors from circulating, in part by using the time-honored Russian tradition of arresting people and forcing them to confess and apologize on television. Human rights groups fear the confessions were coerced.

The government also imposed price and market controls to stop hoarding and threatened both shoppers and business with fines and arrests for failure to comply.

But it was the passing reference to murdering infected people who refuse to self-isolate that has raised the most attention. Kadyrov’s previous policies have included rounding up, beating, and jailing LGBT rights activists on vague concerns over HIV transmission. These policies — that led to at least one murder of an activist were broadly denounced by the international community as having nothing to do with health but rather seen as an anti-gay pogrom in the socially conservative region.

Kadyrov has attempted to assassinate dissidents in Europe

Kadyrov made the statement after reports that one of the infected pilgrims refused to be isolated. The unnamed individual’s current fate is unknown.

Kadyrov has been accused of being responsible for more than half a dozen high profile political murders and even more attempted assassinations of dissidents to his iron rule.

Most recently, those attacks include the mysterious stabbing death of a Chechen dissident earlier this year in France and a brutal attack by a hammer-wielding assailant on another dissident in Poland a few weeks later. The attacker in Poland was detained after being disarmed by his intended victim. The suspect in the France attack escaped but French police told Business Insider that he was believed to be linked to the Chechen security services.