A mayor in Peru was accused of lying in a coffin and pretending to be dead to avoid being caught disobeying lockdown orders

caption A worker sweeps the floor next to coffins for coronavirus victims at El Angel cemetery in Lima, Peru, on May 21, 2020. source ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

A mayor in Peru hid in a coffin and pretended to be dead to avoid being caught flouting stay-at-home orders, police say.

Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, the mayor of Tantará, was out drinking with friends Monday night when police came to enforce a curfew, the Evening Standard reported.

Local media has criticized the mayor for not taking the pandemic seriously and failing to step up safety checks or quarantine shelters for coronavirus patients.

Peru has over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

By the time authorities arrived, though, Torres was lying in an open casket pretending to be a coronavirus fatality, with his eyes tightly closed and a mask over face, according to the Times of London. His friends hid in drawers in the same room.

caption Police released this photo of Tantará’s mayor, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, hiding in a coffin. source Courtesy of Policía Nacional del Perú

Officers were able to rouse Torres and take the group to the station for questioning, though it’s unknown if charges were filed. Police later released a photograph of Torres in the coffin.

Local media has criticized the mayor for not taking the pandemic seriously. He’s spent just eight days in Tantará since the start of the lockdown and has not enforced public safety measures, according to El Comercio.

On May 9, residents called an emergency meeting to urge Torres to establish safety checks and building a quarantine shelter for confirmed cases. He has yet to do either, the Standard reported.

caption A relative of a COVID-19 patient waits in line to refill an oxygen tank at a hospital in Iquitos, the largest city in the Peruvian Amazon, on May 14, 2020. source CESAR VON BANCELS/AFP via Getty Images

Peru has been the second hardest-hit country in South America after Brazil, according to Al Jazeera.

The country went under lockdown on March 16, one of the earliest countries on the continent to do so. But social distancing and stay-at-home orders are not being closely followed, The Guardian reports, especially in the Amazon and along the northern coast.

Tens of thousands of Peruvians made jobless by the national lockdown have left large cities for their rural hometowns, spreading the virus even further.