Petaling has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia: Here are the 15 areas listed as red zones

A total of 2,470 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Malaysia, including 35 deaths. Facebook/KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA

Petaling in Selangor and Lambah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur have so far recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus infections in Malaysia, the Ministry of Health revealed on Monday (Mar 30) morning.

In a Facebook post, the ministry listed the 15 areas in Malaysia which had the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases as of noon the day before.

With 223 and 219 cases respectively, Petaling and Lambah Pantai were the top two areas in terms of infection numbers, while Hulu Langat was close behind with 209 cases.

The other 12 red zones (areas with more than 40 cases) were:

Petaling: 223 cases Lambah Panta: 219 cases Hulu Langat: 209 cases Seremban: 108 cases Johor Bahru: 105 cases Kluang: 97 cases Kuching, East Malaysia: 78 cases Kota Bharu: 76 cases Kinta: 75 cases Kepong: 68 cases Klang: 62 cases Gombak: 59 cases Titiwangsa: 57 cases Tawau, East Malaysia: 57 cases Hilir Perak: 52 cases

So far, a total of 2,470 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Malaysia, the highest in South-east Asia. Of these, 35 have died and 388 cases have recovered, the ministry’s director-general said in a Facebook update on Sunday.

