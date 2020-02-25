Pete Davidson said he ‘pretty much knew it was over’ with Ariana Grande when Mac Miller died

caption Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were together for six months in 2018. source Vivien Killilea/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Pete Davidson recently discussed his past relationship with Ariana Grande during an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

He said he “pretty much knew it was over” when Grande’s longtime ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” he said. “I can’t imagine what that s— is like. That s— is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

He also said it “hurts” when people only know him for being Grande’s ex-fiancé rather than for his comedy career: “I’ve been doing this for like, 10 years, so it sucks for a six-month thing to completely take over that.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pete Davidson says he braced for Ariana Grande to break off their engagement when her longtime ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.

During a recent interview, radio personality Charlamagne tha God asked how Miller’s death affected their relationship, especially with Grande mourning him so publicly.

“I totally got it. ‘Cause we were only together for a few months – she’d even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,'” he said.

“I pretty much knew it was over after that,” he continued. “That was really horrible. I can’t imagine what that s— is like. That s— is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f—ed up.”

Grande and Miller split after two years together in 2018. She and Davidson began dating shortly after and quickly became engaged.

Six months later, Miller was found dead at his home on September 7, 2018. An autopsy showed that he died from an accidental overdose, via a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Two men have been arrested on drug charges in connection with Miller’s death.

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote on Instagram in a heartbreaking tribute to Miller. “I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. … I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to.”

Grande and Davidson split one month later. The comedian has previously said that she “dumped” him, and Grande appeared to apologize for leaving him in her “Thank U, Next” music video.

More recently, Grande paid tribute to their broken engagement onstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She ended her performance of “Thank U, Next” by theatrically removing a ring from her engagement finger and placing it back in a box.

When Charlamagne asked Davidson if she was “throwing shade” with that move, Davidson replied, “I’m sure she was.”

“She’s the queen of shade,” he said. “I get it, that’s her job. That’s her aura.”

Davidson also opened up about the extra attention he’s gotten thanks to their “highly publicized” relationship, and said it “hurts” when people only know him for being Grande’s ex-fiancé rather than for his comedy career.

“I’ve been doing this for like, 10 years, so like, it sucks for a six-month thing to completely take over that,” he said. “Not a lot of people knew anything [about me] until I started dating her. So yeah, it’s difficult, and it’s definitely a little bit of a punch in the gut.”

Since he and Grande split, Davidson has dated the actress Kate Beckinsale, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Margaret Qualley, and 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

“It looks like I’m a w—-, right? But I’ve only been with those girls, pretty much,” he told Charlamagne. “So it’s like, I’ve only been with like, five or six people. If I was a girl, I’d be like, a virgin.”