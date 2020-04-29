How Facebook board member, Trump adviser, and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel led Silicon Valley’s elite to buy doomsday bunkers in New Zealand

caption Peter Thiel. source Shutterstock and Neilson Barnard/Getty

The Silicon Valley tech elite, perhaps out of mere wealth and circumstance, have begun investing in apocalypse preparations in recent years.

Buying up real estate to serve as hideaway bunkers is one such step taken – and New Zealand has become a popular place to do so.

The Valley’s enthusiasm for New Zealand as an apocalyptic refuge could be traced back to a book cited as most influential to Peter Thiel, and whose ideology was then dispersed to other big players in the tech arena.

Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.

From getting Lasik eye surgery to learning archery, tech execs are shelling out money and time to better their odds in the event that the world ends.

But one figure among the Valley’s upper echelons may have had something to do with establishing the perfect place to hole up during an apocalypse.

Peter Thiel – Facebook board member, billionaire venture capitalist, and outspoken Trump supporter and advisor – zeroed in on the small island nation of New Zealand in 2011 and other members of the Valley elite have since followed suit.

Here’s how Peter Thiel may have been the trendsetter behind New Zealand’s role in Silicon Valley’s doomsday prepping movement, from buying a sprawling 477-acre New Zealand sheep station and harboring an obsession with “The Lord of the Rings” to citing a book that outlines the rise of the “cognitive elite” following a civilizational disintegration.

Investing in insurance for the end of the world due to a natural disaster or viral outbreak, among other scenarios, has become a trend among the wealthiest in society, including Silicon Valley’s most notable figures.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, ex-Reddit CEO Yishan Wong, and ex-Yahoo exec Marvin Liao are just some of the names who’ve detailed how they are preparing for a possible apocalypse.

There could be a number of reasons as to why they feel the need to invest in such insurance, with political unrest being one of them.

But perhaps the simplest explanation could be that they possess the mere wealth and circumstances to invest in doomsday accommodations.

A central theme in Silicon Valley doomsday prepping is the island nation of New Zealand, an idea that could be traced back to Peter Thiel.

“New Zealand is already utopia,” Thiel told Business Insider in 2011.

The investor’s admiration for the country could be attributed to a book published in 1997.

According to The Guardian’s Mark O’Connell, Thiel has long cited “The Sovereign Individual: How to Survive and Thrive During the Collapse of the Welfare State” as one of the most influential in his life.

The book essentially details how a civilizational collapse would give way to the rise of the surviving “cognitive elite” who would then rebuild a new world after idling standing by — and hiding — as the existing way of life crumbled to pieces.

Thiel passed the book on through the Valley grapevine, spreading the concept to his colleagues in the tech community, according to The Guardian.

The book’s authors also pinpointed New Zealand as the prime spot to hole up until the dust settled following a fallout.

Thiel has also had a longtime fanaticism with “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, whose films were shot in New Zealand.

He even drew inspiration from the Tolkien universe for his data-mining startup Palantir, whose motto is “Save the Shire.”

Regularly scheduled overnight flights from California to New Zealand also make the nation more accessible.

Thiel became a citizen of the country in 2011 despite only having spent a total of 12 days in New Zealand beforehand.

Thiel wasn’t even on Kiwi soil when his citizenship was finalized – he took to a consulate in Santa Monica for that.

Thiel’s status as a New Zealand citizen also conveniently spared him from a lengthy government application process that accompanies making foreign real estate purchases in the nation.

Thiel owns two properties in New Zealand. He bought a mansion in Queenstown in 2011 for $4.7 million and turned one of the home’s walk-in closets into a panic room.

And he bought a 477-acre property along Lake Wanaka in 2015 for an undisclosed price, though it had previously sold in 2002 for $10.1 million.

Many Silicon Valley figures have reportedly followed Thiel’s lead, buying up real estate properties in recent years in the country.

Ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman told The New Yorker that he and Thiel had an escape route to New Zealand planned in case of some kind of cataclysmic collapse.

Purchasing New Zealand real estate became so popular among execs in the Valley that buying a house in New Zealand became Silicon Valley code for getting “apocalypse insurance,” as Business Insider’s Melia Russell reported in 2017.

Some tech execs have even reportedly already flocked to their bunkers in the country to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some New Zealand residents have taken issue with so many foreign buyers, who don’t live in the country permanently, scooping up property there.

So in 2018, the New Zealand Parliament passed a law barring most foreign visitors from purchasing homes or land within the country, which had begun exacerbating a nationwide housing crisis.

But New Zealand’s reputation persists as being an emergency sanctuary for if the sky ever falls.