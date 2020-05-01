These pets interrupted news reporters and meteorologists broadcasting from home, and no one is mad about it

caption Paul Dellegatto’s weather broadcast was interrupted by his dog, Brody. source Fox 13

Since social distancing measures took effect, many broadcasters have started doing their reports from home.

Although these reporters are trying to do their jobs as normal, their pets have other ideas.

While trying to present the evening weather, a Fox 13 meteorologist’s golden retriever decided to make an unexpected cameo.

Another presenter from 14 News was interrupted when his cat decided that it wasn’t time for the weather – it was time for snuggles.

As many people working from home know, it can be hard to stay focused. From distractions by family members to furry friends, it’s not always easy to find a moment alone to concentrate on your work.

Since social distancing measures took effect across the country earlier this year, many news broadcasters and meteorologists have started filming their reports from home. Although they’re trying to do their jobs as normal, their pets have other ideas, much to viewers’ joy.

Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was interrupted by his golden retriever while filming the evening forecast

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

The Fox 13 Tampa Bay weatherman wasn’t able to get the forecast maps to work because his dog, Brody, hit his computer. Rather than shoo Brody away, Dellegatto actually got his dog up on his lap.

“We’re gonna eat after this,” Dellegatto told his impatient pup. Halfway through, Brody got down – only to jump in front of the camera as he tried to find the show’s camera operator, Craig, through the window.

The news anchor told Dellegatto, “Don’t take this the wrong way, Paul, but this is amazing.”

Jeff Lyons’ cat wanted some love mid-broadcast, so he picked her up and continued doing his job with her in his arms

'Betty, The Weather Cat', that's a show I would watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I8bVTAqxFq — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) April 29, 2020

While reporting the weather for 14 News in Indiana, Lyons was interrupted by his adorable feline friend, Betty. She wanted attention, so Lyons simply picked her up and continued presenting with her outstretched in his arms.

Betty became so popular with viewers that the team at 14 News actually gave her “the highest honor [they] can give in the weather department” – her own lower-third graphic which labelled her as ‘Betty the weather cat,” according to Unilad.

Betty now even has her own Instagram account, @bettytheweathercat, with over 2,000 followers.

As the governor of Buenos Aires described the city’s coronavirus response, his cat decided to say hello

While Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was discussing his city’s coronavirus response, his cat decided to jump up and give viewers an eyeful of her behind.

Kicillof appeared entirely unfazed by the interruption, saying only, “Oops, a cat came to me.”

Kicillof adopted that cat and one other last year from a municipal veterinary hospital. They now live in the government building where he was presenting.

Weatherman Scott Connell could hardly get a word in when his dog decided it was the perfect time to start barking

Scott Connell is the chief meteorologist from St. Louis, Missouri, station NBC 5 On Your Side. While filming, Connell’s dog, Maple, wouldn’t stop barking at squirrels she saw outside. Connell repeatedly stops and starts again, only to have Maple chime in each time.

Connell shared the video on Facebook captioning it, “Anybody else have a dog that really wants to be part of every experience? Working from home certainly has its challenges. Little Miss Maple apparently thought the squirrel in the backyard was worthy of my attention while trying to tape the tease for the late news Tuesday night.”

Kim Powell was reporting the news from her home computer when her cat walked right through the shot

Been working from home the last few days. Turns out one of my coworkers doesn’t understand personal space! #QuarantineCats up to no good! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/tLmUODEINE — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) March 20, 2020

Powell is a reporter for CBS News in Arizona, and has been working from home. As her cat nonchalantly stepped right through the shot Powell said, “Hi, this is my cat, that is the perks of working from home.”

Charley Belcher’s dog got nervous and jumped right into his lap before a live shot

Reporting from home means you still have to take care of your “kids.” Bowser got a little nervous after my wife had to go into work today…and he jumped into my lap right before a live shot! Gotta love live TV! #AllInThisTogether #WorkFromHome pic.twitter.com/cLSVw4Owq6 — Charley Belcher FOX (@CharleyBelcher) March 26, 2020

Belcher is a reporter for Good Day Tampa Bay. He shared a snap of him and his pup on Twitter, explaining that his dog got nervous when his wife had to go to work.

Sports reporter Hobie Artigue had his big dog jump into his lap just before his live segment

When your gargantuan dog crawls in your lap right before a @FOX9 live shot, sometimes you just gotta go with it… Thanks for rolling with things, @kscullinfox9! pic.twitter.com/YWDAMi70U0 — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) March 20, 2020

Artigue is a reporter for Fox 9 in Minnesota. His big fluffy dog, Boris, wanted some love just before Artigue was set to go on air.

Boris looked directly at the camera throughout the segment as anchor Karen Scullin struggled to control her laughter.

News anchor Chris McKinnon had his dog, Dougie, crash his broadcast

the moment when @chrisWBZ's dog Dougie crashed his at-home liveshot today during @WBZ This Morning! pic.twitter.com/3upiuLuzxy — Sean Barnacoat (@BarnacoatWBZ) March 27, 2020

McKinnon is an anchor for CBS News in Boston. As Dougie appeared on air, McKinnon said, “Kate, someone’s awake. He just jumped up on me.”

Kate Merrill, his co-anchor, said, “Hashtag work at home life, Chris, nothing you can do about it!”

